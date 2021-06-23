Trending:
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press
June 23, 2021 11:25 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 27 16 .628
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 24 18 .571
Wilmington (Washington) 21 21 .500
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 18 25 .419 9
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 14 27 .341 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 29 13 .690
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 25 19 .568 5
Greenville (Boston) 23 21 .523 7
Rome (Atlanta) 21 21 .500 8
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 21 23 .477 9
Asheville (Houston) 19 24 .442 10½
Hickory (Texas) 15 29 .341 15

___

Tuesday’s Games

Jersey Shore 7, Brooklyn 5

Greensboro 9, Greenville 1

Asheville 15, Winston-Salem 14

Bowling Green 18, Hickory 4

Hudson Valley 12, Wilmington 3

Rome 14, Aberdeen 0

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro 6, Greenville 5, 10 innings

Brooklyn 3, Jersey Shore 2, 10 innings

Winston-Salem 9, Asheville 7

Bowling Green 2, Hickory 1

Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 8

Aberdeen 3, Rome 2

Thursday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

