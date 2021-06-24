High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|28
|16
|.636
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|24
|19
|.558
|3½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|21
|22
|.488
|6½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|19
|25
|.432
|9
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|14
|28
|.333
|13
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|30
|13
|.698
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|25
|20
|.556
|6
|Greenville (Boston)
|24
|21
|.533
|7
|Rome (Atlanta)
|22
|21
|.512
|8
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|21
|24
|.467
|10
|Asheville (Houston)
|20
|24
|.455
|10½
|Hickory (Texas)
|15
|30
|.333
|16
Greensboro 6, Greenville 5, 10 innings
Brooklyn 3, Jersey Shore 2, 10 innings
Winston-Salem 9, Asheville 7
Bowling Green 2, Hickory 1
Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 8, 11 innings
Aberdeen 3, Rome 2
Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 0
Greenville 8, Greensboro 7, 10 innings
Asheville 7, Winston-Salem 1
Bowling Green 6, Hickory 4
Hudson Valley 6, Wilmington 1
Rome 4, Aberdeen 3
Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Greenville at Greensboro, 2:00 p.m.
Rome at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 3 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
