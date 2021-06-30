On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press
June 30, 2021 12:06 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 31 17 .646
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 26 21 .553
Wilmington (Washington) 22 25 .468
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 20 28 .417 11
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 16 30 .348 14
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 32 15 .681
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 28 21 .571 5
Rome (Atlanta) 25 22 .532 7
Greenville (Boston) 24 25 .490 9
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 23 26 .469 10
Asheville (Houston) 22 26 .458 10½
Hickory (Texas) 18 31 .367 15

___

Sunday’s Games

Asheville 9, Winston-Salem 3

Greensboro 9, Greenville 5

Rome 8, Aberdeen 4

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

Bowling Green 13, Hickory 9

Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 0

Wilmington 14, Hudson Valley 8

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory 6, Asheville 3

Rome 6, Wilmington 2

Hudson Valley 4, Jersey Shore 1

Winston-Salem 14, Greenville 5

        Read more: Sports News

Aberdeen 7, Brooklyn 3

Bowling Green 3, Greensboro 2

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 2, 4:35 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military working dog takes flight