Horsfield, Garcia Rodriguez lead at BMW International Open

The Associated Press
June 25, 2021 4:58 am
MUNICH (AP) — Sam Horsfield and Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez shared the lead after the suspended first round of the BMW International Open was completed Friday.

Horsfield had just hit his second shot on to the green on the par-five 18th at Golfclub München Eichenried on Thursday when play was suspended due to the threat of lightning.

Horsfield safely two-putted for birdie to complete a bogey-free, 8-under 64 early Friday morning.

Garcia Rodriguez had been on course to hold the outright lead when he birdied the 13th and 14th holes on Friday to move to 9 under par, but bogeyed the next and eventually matched Horsfield’s 64.

Masahiro Kawamura and Niall Kearney completed rounds of 65 to join Wade Ormsby in a share of third place.

The second round has begun.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

