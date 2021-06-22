Houston 10, Baltimore 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|10
|13
|10
|8
|12
|
|Altuve 2b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.298
|1-García pr-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|McCormick rf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|.223
|Brantley dh
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|.350
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.322
|a-Jones ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Alvarez lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.308
|b-Stubbs ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.295
|Toro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Straw cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Castro c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.255
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|2
|2
|1
|15
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.314
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Valaika ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.210
|Hays lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Franco 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.212
|Wilkerson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Houston
|005
|000
|230_10
|13
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|020_2
|2
|1
a-walked for Gurriel in the 8th. b-doubled for Alvarez in the 8th.
1-ran for Altuve in the 8th.
E_Valaika (1). LOB_Houston 10, Baltimore 3. 2B_Castro (5), Brantley (21), Stubbs (1). HR_Alvarez (10), off Akin; Franco (9), off Bielak. RBIs_McCormick (25), Gurriel 2 (50), Alvarez 3 (41), Correa (41), Brantley 2 (29), Stubbs (2), Franco 2 (38). SF_Gurriel 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (Alvarez, Correa 2, Toro, McCormick); Baltimore 1 (Valaika). RISP_Houston 5 for 14; Baltimore 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Alvarez. GIDP_Straw, Alvarez.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Wilkerson, Mancini; Galvis, Mancini).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, W, 2-3
|5
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|86
|4.75
|Javier
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|2.97
|Bielak
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|36
|5.06
|Raley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|6.08
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Akin, L, 0-3
|4
|
|6
|5
|5
|4
|5
|83
|6.42
|Lakins Sr.
|2
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|32
|6.85
|Tate
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|4.07
|Sceroler
|1
|
|2
|3
|0
|2
|2
|36
|14.09
|Sulser
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|2.49
Inherited runners-scored_Lakins Sr. 1-0, Tate 2-2. HBP_Bielak (Hays).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:40. A_7,414 (45,971).
