Houston 10, Baltimore 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 10 13 10 8 12 Altuve 2b 2 2 1 0 3 0 .298 1-García pr-2b 1 1 0 0 0 1 .200 McCormick rf 6 1 1 1 0 4 .223 Brantley dh 3 3 3 2 2 0 .350 Gurriel 1b 2 0 2 2 0 0 .322 a-Jones ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .182 Alvarez lf 3 1 1 3 1 1 .308 b-Stubbs ph-lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .235 Correa ss 5 0 1 1 0 2 .295 Toro 3b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .333 Straw cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Castro c 5 1 1 0 0 4 .255

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 2 2 1 15 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .314 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Valaika ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .198 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Mountcastle dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Stewart rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .210 Hays lf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .224 Franco 3b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .212 Wilkerson 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .182 Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .231

Houston 005 000 230_10 13 0 Baltimore 000 000 020_2 2 1

a-walked for Gurriel in the 8th. b-doubled for Alvarez in the 8th.

1-ran for Altuve in the 8th.

E_Valaika (1). LOB_Houston 10, Baltimore 3. 2B_Castro (5), Brantley (21), Stubbs (1). HR_Alvarez (10), off Akin; Franco (9), off Bielak. RBIs_McCormick (25), Gurriel 2 (50), Alvarez 3 (41), Correa (41), Brantley 2 (29), Stubbs (2), Franco 2 (38). SF_Gurriel 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (Alvarez, Correa 2, Toro, McCormick); Baltimore 1 (Valaika). RISP_Houston 5 for 14; Baltimore 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Alvarez. GIDP_Straw, Alvarez.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Wilkerson, Mancini; Galvis, Mancini).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi, W, 2-3 5 0 0 0 1 9 86 4.75 Javier 2 0 0 0 0 2 28 2.97 Bielak 1 2 2 2 0 2 36 5.06 Raley 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 6.08

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Akin, L, 0-3 4 6 5 5 4 5 83 6.42 Lakins Sr. 2 1-3 3 2 2 0 2 32 6.85 Tate 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 19 4.07 Sceroler 1 2 3 0 2 2 36 14.09 Sulser 1 1 0 0 1 3 20 2.49

Inherited runners-scored_Lakins Sr. 1-0, Tate 2-2. HBP_Bielak (Hays).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:40. A_7,414 (45,971).

