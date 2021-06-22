Trending:
Houston 10, Baltimore 2

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 12:43 am
1 min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 10 13 10 8 12
Altuve 2b 2 2 1 0 3 0 .298
1-García pr-2b 1 1 0 0 0 1 .200
McCormick rf 6 1 1 1 0 4 .223
Brantley dh 3 3 3 2 2 0 .350
Gurriel 1b 2 0 2 2 0 0 .322
a-Jones ph-1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .182
Alvarez lf 3 1 1 3 1 1 .308
b-Stubbs ph-lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .235
Correa ss 5 0 1 1 0 2 .295
Toro 3b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .333
Straw cf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Castro c 5 1 1 0 0 4 .255
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 2 2 1 15
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .314
Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Valaika ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .198
Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Mountcastle dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261
Stewart rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .210
Hays lf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .224
Franco 3b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .212
Wilkerson 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .182
Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Houston 005 000 230_10 13 0
Baltimore 000 000 020_2 2 1

a-walked for Gurriel in the 8th. b-doubled for Alvarez in the 8th.

1-ran for Altuve in the 8th.

E_Valaika (1). LOB_Houston 10, Baltimore 3. 2B_Castro (5), Brantley (21), Stubbs (1). HR_Alvarez (10), off Akin; Franco (9), off Bielak. RBIs_McCormick (25), Gurriel 2 (50), Alvarez 3 (41), Correa (41), Brantley 2 (29), Stubbs (2), Franco 2 (38). SF_Gurriel 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (Alvarez, Correa 2, Toro, McCormick); Baltimore 1 (Valaika). RISP_Houston 5 for 14; Baltimore 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Alvarez. GIDP_Straw, Alvarez.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Wilkerson, Mancini; Galvis, Mancini).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi, W, 2-3 5 0 0 0 1 9 86 4.75
Javier 2 0 0 0 0 2 28 2.97
Bielak 1 2 2 2 0 2 36 5.06
Raley 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 6.08
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Akin, L, 0-3 4 6 5 5 4 5 83 6.42
Lakins Sr. 2 1-3 3 2 2 0 2 32 6.85
Tate 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 19 4.07
Sceroler 1 2 3 0 2 2 36 14.09
Sulser 1 1 0 0 1 3 20 2.49

Inherited runners-scored_Lakins Sr. 1-0, Tate 2-2. HBP_Bielak (Hays).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:40. A_7,414 (45,971).

Sports News

