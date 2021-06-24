On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Houston 12, Detroit 3

The Associated Press
June 24, 2021 11:19 pm
1 min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 45 12 18 12 6 7
Straw cf 6 3 4 0 0 0 .264
Brantley lf 6 1 2 0 0 1 .355
1-McCormick pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .231
Gurriel 1b 5 2 3 1 1 0 .333
Jones 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Alvarez dh 6 2 2 5 0 1 .307
Correa ss 4 1 3 3 2 0 .305
Tucker rf 6 0 2 0 0 1 .274
Toro 3b 3 1 0 1 2 2 .282
García 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Maldonado c 4 1 2 2 1 2 .174
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 11 3 2 8
Baddoo cf 5 0 3 1 0 0 .282
Schoop 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .275
Grossman lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .232
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Mazara dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .201
Paredes ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Cameron rf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .278
H.Castro ss-p 3 1 0 0 1 2 .250
Haase c 4 0 2 0 0 2 .235
W.Castro 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .225
Houston 022 220 004_12 18 0
Detroit 001 001 001_3 11 2

1-ran for Brantley in the 9th.

E_W.Castro 2 (8). LOB_Houston 14, Detroit 8. 2B_Gurriel (18), Brantley (22), Baddoo 2 (12), Grossman (12), Cameron (2). HR_Alvarez (12), off B.Garcia. RBIs_Maldonado 2 (21), Alvarez 5 (47), Toro (10), Gurriel (52), Correa 3 (46), Baddoo (22), Cameron (9), W.Castro (26). SB_Straw (10). CS_Baddoo (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 9 (Straw, Maldonado, García 2, Tucker); Detroit 5 (Schoop 3, H.Castro 2). RISP_Houston 8 for 21; Detroit 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Alvarez, W.Castro. GIDP_Correa, Brantley.

DP_Detroit 2 (H.Castro, Schoop; Candelario, W.Castro, Schoop).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
L.Garcia, W, 6-4 6 7 2 2 2 5 96 2.83
Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.14
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.52
Garza Jr. 1 3 1 1 0 2 23 5.14
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ureña, L, 2-8 3 2-3 8 6 4 2 1 82 6.00
H.Castro 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 14 0.00
Alexander 1 1-3 5 2 2 0 2 42 5.01
Farmer 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 9.53
Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 7.80
B.Garcia 1 1-3 3 4 4 1 3 30 5.28

Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 1-0. HBP_Ureña (Toro), Farmer (García). WP_L.Garcia(2).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:52. A_12,656 (41,083).

