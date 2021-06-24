Houston 12, Detroit 3

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|45
|12
|18
|12
|6
|7
|
|Straw cf
|6
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Brantley lf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.355
|1-McCormick pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Jones 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Alvarez dh
|6
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.307
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|.305
|Tucker rf
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Toro 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.282
|García 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.174
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|11
|3
|2
|8
|
|Baddoo cf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Schoop 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Mazara dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Paredes ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Cameron rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|H.Castro ss-p
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Haase c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Houston
|022
|220
|004_12
|18
|0
|Detroit
|001
|001
|001_3
|11
|2
1-ran for Brantley in the 9th.
E_W.Castro 2 (8). LOB_Houston 14, Detroit 8. 2B_Gurriel (18), Brantley (22), Baddoo 2 (12), Grossman (12), Cameron (2). HR_Alvarez (12), off B.Garcia. RBIs_Maldonado 2 (21), Alvarez 5 (47), Toro (10), Gurriel (52), Correa 3 (46), Baddoo (22), Cameron (9), W.Castro (26). SB_Straw (10). CS_Baddoo (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 9 (Straw, Maldonado, García 2, Tucker); Detroit 5 (Schoop 3, H.Castro 2). RISP_Houston 8 for 21; Detroit 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Alvarez, W.Castro. GIDP_Correa, Brantley.
DP_Detroit 2 (H.Castro, Schoop; Candelario, W.Castro, Schoop).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|L.Garcia, W, 6-4
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|2
|5
|96
|2.83
|Taylor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.14
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.52
|Garza Jr.
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|5.14
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña, L, 2-8
|3
|2-3
|8
|6
|4
|2
|1
|82
|6.00
|H.Castro
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|14
|0.00
|Alexander
|1
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|42
|5.01
|Farmer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|9.53
|Jiménez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|7.80
|B.Garcia
|1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|3
|30
|5.28
Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 1-0. HBP_Ureña (Toro), Farmer (García). WP_L.Garcia(2).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:52. A_12,656 (41,083).
