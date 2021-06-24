Houston 12, Detroit 3

|Houston
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|45
|12
|18
|12
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|11
|3
|
|Straw cf
|6
|3
|4
|0
|
|Baddoo cf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Brantley lf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|
|Schoop 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jones 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mazara dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|6
|2
|2
|5
|
|Paredes ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Cameron rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Tucker rf
|6
|0
|2
|0
|
|H.Castro ss-p
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Toro 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Haase c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|García 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|022
|220
|004
|—
|12
|Detroit
|001
|001
|001
|—
|3
E_W.Castro 2 (8). DP_Houston 0, Detroit 2. LOB_Houston 14, Detroit 8. 2B_Gurriel (18), Brantley (22), Baddoo 2 (12), Grossman (12), Cameron (2). HR_Alvarez (12). SB_Straw (10).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|L.Garcia W,6-4
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Taylor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garza Jr.
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ureña L,2-8
|3
|2-3
|8
|6
|4
|2
|1
|H.Castro
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Alexander
|1
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Farmer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jiménez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Garcia
|1
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|3
HBP_Ureña (Toro), Farmer (García). WP_L.Garcia(2).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:52. A_12,656 (41,083).
