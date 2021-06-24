On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Houston 12, Detroit 3

The Associated Press
June 24, 2021 11:21 pm
Houston Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 45 12 18 12 Totals 36 3 11 3
Straw cf 6 3 4 0 Baddoo cf 5 0 3 1
Brantley lf 6 1 2 0 Schoop 1b 5 0 0 0
McCormick pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Grossman lf 4 1 1 0
Gurriel 1b 5 2 3 1 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0
Jones 1b 0 0 0 0 Mazara dh 4 0 1 0
Alvarez dh 6 2 2 5 Paredes ss 0 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 1 3 3 Cameron rf 3 1 2 1
Tucker rf 6 0 2 0 H.Castro ss-p 3 1 0 0
Toro 3b 3 1 0 1 Haase c 4 0 2 0
García 2b 5 0 0 0 W.Castro 2b 4 0 1 1
Maldonado c 4 1 2 2
Houston 022 220 004 12
Detroit 001 001 001 3

E_W.Castro 2 (8). DP_Houston 0, Detroit 2. LOB_Houston 14, Detroit 8. 2B_Gurriel (18), Brantley (22), Baddoo 2 (12), Grossman (12), Cameron (2). HR_Alvarez (12). SB_Straw (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
L.Garcia W,6-4 6 7 2 2 2 5
Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 0
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 1
Garza Jr. 1 3 1 1 0 2
Detroit
Ureña L,2-8 3 2-3 8 6 4 2 1
H.Castro 2-3 0 0 0 2 0
Alexander 1 1-3 5 2 2 0 2
Farmer 1 1 0 0 1 1
Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 0
B.Garcia 1 1-3 3 4 4 1 3

HBP_Ureña (Toro), Farmer (García). WP_L.Garcia(2).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:52. A_12,656 (41,083).

