Houston 13, Baltimore 0

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|13
|17
|13
|6
|5
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.295
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.356
|a-Castro ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.328
|Jones 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Alvarez lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.306
|McCormick lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Correa ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.298
|b-García ph-ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.273
|Toro 3b
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.306
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|3
|7
|
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Hays cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Galvis ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Wilkerson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|c-Severino ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Stewart lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Valaika 2b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Wynns c-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.147
|Houston
|310
|201
|420_13
|17
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Brantley in the 7th. b-singled for Correa in the 8th. c-grounded out for Mancini in the 8th.
LOB_Houston 9, Baltimore 7. 2B_Correa 2 (19), Tucker (17), Mullins (19), Valaika (5). HR_Altuve (17), off Eshelman; Alvarez (11), off Jannis; Toro (2), off Jannis; McCormick (9), off Jannis. RBIs_Correa 2 (43), Tucker (44), Gurriel (51), Altuve 2 (41), Brantley (30), Alvarez (42), Toro 4 (9), McCormick (27). CS_Tucker (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Alvarez, Gurriel, Altuve); Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle). RISP_Houston 6 for 10; Baltimore 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Mancini. GIDP_Stewart, Severino.
DP_Houston 2 (García, Altuve, Jones; Altuve, García, Jones).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy, W, 6-3
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|84
|3.32
|Bielak
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.88
|Garza Jr.
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|4.50
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eshelman, L, 0-1
|4
|
|8
|6
|6
|1
|1
|78
|7.27
|Jannis
|3
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|4
|1
|71
|18.90
|Tate
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|3.81
Inherited runners-scored_Tate 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:46. A_10,013 (45,971).
