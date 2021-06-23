Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 13, Baltimore 0

The Associated Press
June 23, 2021 10:06 pm
1 min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 43 13 17 13 6 5
Altuve 2b 5 2 2 2 1 2 .295
Brantley dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .356
a-Castro ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .328
Jones 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .174
Alvarez lf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .306
McCormick lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .231
Correa ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .298
b-García ph-ss 1 1 1 0 0 0 .217
Tucker rf 3 1 2 1 2 0 .273
Toro 3b 5 1 2 4 0 0 .306
Straw cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .254
Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 1 0 .167
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 6 0 3 7
Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .311
Hays cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .224
Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Wilkerson 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .265
c-Severino ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Mountcastle dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Santander rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .240
Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .211
Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .207
Valaika 2b-ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .207
Wynns c-1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .147
Houston 310 201 420_13 17 0
Baltimore 000 000 000_0 6 0

a-grounded out for Brantley in the 7th. b-singled for Correa in the 8th. c-grounded out for Mancini in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 9, Baltimore 7. 2B_Correa 2 (19), Tucker (17), Mullins (19), Valaika (5). HR_Altuve (17), off Eshelman; Alvarez (11), off Jannis; Toro (2), off Jannis; McCormick (9), off Jannis. RBIs_Correa 2 (43), Tucker (44), Gurriel (51), Altuve 2 (41), Brantley (30), Alvarez (42), Toro 4 (9), McCormick (27). CS_Tucker (1).

        Insight by Nuix: Download this exclusive e-book to explore how several agencies and industry are working together to make sure data is accessible and valuable during investigations.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Alvarez, Gurriel, Altuve); Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle). RISP_Houston 6 for 10; Baltimore 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Mancini. GIDP_Stewart, Severino.

DP_Houston 2 (García, Altuve, Jones; Altuve, García, Jones).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urquidy, W, 6-3 7 3 0 0 1 6 84 3.32
Bielak 1 2 0 0 1 1 18 4.88
Garza Jr. 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 4.50
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eshelman, L, 0-1 4 8 6 6 1 1 78 7.27
Jannis 3 1-3 8 7 7 4 1 71 18.90
Tate 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 26 3.81

Inherited runners-scored_Tate 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:46. A_10,013 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Effective SRE Trainings
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Alaska Soldiers successfully summited Denali, the tallest mountain in North America