Houston 13, Baltimore 0

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 43 13 17 13 6 5 Altuve 2b 5 2 2 2 1 2 .295 Brantley dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .356 a-Castro ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .328 Jones 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .174 Alvarez lf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .306 McCormick lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .231 Correa ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .298 b-García ph-ss 1 1 1 0 0 0 .217 Tucker rf 3 1 2 1 2 0 .273 Toro 3b 5 1 2 4 0 0 .306 Straw cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .254 Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 1 0 .167

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 6 0 3 7 Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .311 Hays cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .224 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Wilkerson 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .265 c-Severino ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Mountcastle dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Santander rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .240 Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .211 Stewart lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .207 Valaika 2b-ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .207 Wynns c-1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .147

Houston 310 201 420_13 17 0 Baltimore 000 000 000_0 6 0

a-grounded out for Brantley in the 7th. b-singled for Correa in the 8th. c-grounded out for Mancini in the 8th.

LOB_Houston 9, Baltimore 7. 2B_Correa 2 (19), Tucker (17), Mullins (19), Valaika (5). HR_Altuve (17), off Eshelman; Alvarez (11), off Jannis; Toro (2), off Jannis; McCormick (9), off Jannis. RBIs_Correa 2 (43), Tucker (44), Gurriel (51), Altuve 2 (41), Brantley (30), Alvarez (42), Toro 4 (9), McCormick (27). CS_Tucker (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Alvarez, Gurriel, Altuve); Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle). RISP_Houston 6 for 10; Baltimore 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Mancini. GIDP_Stewart, Severino.

DP_Houston 2 (García, Altuve, Jones; Altuve, García, Jones).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urquidy, W, 6-3 7 3 0 0 1 6 84 3.32 Bielak 1 2 0 0 1 1 18 4.88 Garza Jr. 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 4.50

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eshelman, L, 0-1 4 8 6 6 1 1 78 7.27 Jannis 3 1-3 8 7 7 4 1 71 18.90 Tate 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 26 3.81

Inherited runners-scored_Tate 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:46. A_10,013 (45,971).

