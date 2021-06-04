Houston 13, Toronto 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|13
|16
|13
|4
|6
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.302
|b-Jones ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Correa ss
|5
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.277
|Díaz 3b-1b-2b
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|a-García ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.302
|Tucker rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|McCormick lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Straw cf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Maldonado c
|5
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.164
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|1
|3
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.330
|Espinal 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.307
|Grichuk cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.287
|Davis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.153
|Panik 3b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Tellez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Houston
|000
|124
|150_13
|16
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|100_1
|6
|2
a-flied out for Gurriel in the 8th. b-struck out for Altuve in the 9th.
E_Gurriel Jr. (2), Hernández (3). LOB_Houston 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Alvarez (13), Straw (7), Gurriel (16), McCormick (3). HR_Correa (9), off Ryu; Maldonado (4), off Ryu; Díaz (3), off Edwards Jr.; Correa (10), off Chatwood; Grichuk (12), off Greinke. RBIs_Alvarez (28), Altuve 2 (26), Correa 4 (32), Maldonado 5 (14), Díaz (18), Grichuk (42). CS_Hernández (2). SF_Altuve.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Correa, McCormick 2, Díaz); Toronto 1 (Grichuk). RISP_Houston 6 for 16; Toronto 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Tucker 2, Maldonado. GIDP_Alvarez.
DP_Toronto 1 (Panik, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 6-2
|9
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|3
|102
|3.38
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, L, 5-3
|5
|2-3
|7
|7
|6
|3
|1
|91
|3.23
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|3.86
|Chatwood
|0
|
|6
|5
|5
|0
|0
|21
|5.31
|Beasley
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|46
|6.75
Chatwood pitched to 6 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Beasley 1-0. HBP_Beasley (Straw).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ben May; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:58. A_5,510 (21,050).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments