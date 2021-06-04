Trending:
Houston 13, Toronto 1

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 10:22 pm
1 min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 13 16 13 4 6
Altuve 2b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .302
b-Jones ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .172
Correa ss 5 2 2 4 1 1 .277
Díaz 3b-1b-2b 6 2 3 1 0 0 .281
Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .314
a-García ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Alvarez dh 4 1 1 1 1 0 .302
Tucker rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .250
McCormick lf 4 2 1 0 1 0 .203
Straw cf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .241
Maldonado c 5 2 2 5 0 1 .164
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 6 1 1 3
Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .295
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .330
Espinal 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Hernández rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .307
Grichuk cf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .287
Davis cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .153
Panik 3b-1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .253
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Tellez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Jansen c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .150
Houston 000 124 150_13 16 0
Toronto 000 000 100_1 6 2

a-flied out for Gurriel in the 8th. b-struck out for Altuve in the 9th.

E_Gurriel Jr. (2), Hernández (3). LOB_Houston 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Alvarez (13), Straw (7), Gurriel (16), McCormick (3). HR_Correa (9), off Ryu; Maldonado (4), off Ryu; Díaz (3), off Edwards Jr.; Correa (10), off Chatwood; Grichuk (12), off Greinke. RBIs_Alvarez (28), Altuve 2 (26), Correa 4 (32), Maldonado 5 (14), Díaz (18), Grichuk (42). CS_Hernández (2). SF_Altuve.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Correa, McCormick 2, Díaz); Toronto 1 (Grichuk). RISP_Houston 6 for 16; Toronto 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Tucker 2, Maldonado. GIDP_Alvarez.

DP_Toronto 1 (Panik, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, W, 6-2 9 6 1 1 1 3 102 3.38
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, L, 5-3 5 2-3 7 7 6 3 1 91 3.23
Edwards Jr. 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2 21 3.86
Chatwood 0 6 5 5 0 0 21 5.31
Beasley 2 0 0 0 1 3 46 6.75

Chatwood pitched to 6 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Beasley 1-0. HBP_Beasley (Straw).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ben May; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:58. A_5,510 (21,050).

