Houston 13, Toronto 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 13 16 13 4 6 Altuve 2b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .302 b-Jones ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Correa ss 5 2 2 4 1 1 .277 Díaz 3b-1b-2b 6 2 3 1 0 0 .281 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .314 a-García ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Alvarez dh 4 1 1 1 1 0 .302 Tucker rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .250 McCormick lf 4 2 1 0 1 0 .203 Straw cf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .241 Maldonado c 5 2 2 5 0 1 .164

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 6 1 1 3 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .330 Espinal 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Hernández rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .307 Grichuk cf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .287 Davis cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .153 Panik 3b-1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Tellez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Jansen c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .150

Houston 000 124 150_13 16 0 Toronto 000 000 100_1 6 2

a-flied out for Gurriel in the 8th. b-struck out for Altuve in the 9th.

E_Gurriel Jr. (2), Hernández (3). LOB_Houston 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Alvarez (13), Straw (7), Gurriel (16), McCormick (3). HR_Correa (9), off Ryu; Maldonado (4), off Ryu; Díaz (3), off Edwards Jr.; Correa (10), off Chatwood; Grichuk (12), off Greinke. RBIs_Alvarez (28), Altuve 2 (26), Correa 4 (32), Maldonado 5 (14), Díaz (18), Grichuk (42). CS_Hernández (2). SF_Altuve.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Correa, McCormick 2, Díaz); Toronto 1 (Grichuk). RISP_Houston 6 for 16; Toronto 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Tucker 2, Maldonado. GIDP_Alvarez.

DP_Toronto 1 (Panik, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke, W, 6-2 9 6 1 1 1 3 102 3.38

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu, L, 5-3 5 2-3 7 7 6 3 1 91 3.23 Edwards Jr. 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2 21 3.86 Chatwood 0 6 5 5 0 0 21 5.31 Beasley 2 0 0 0 1 3 46 6.75

Chatwood pitched to 6 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Beasley 1-0. HBP_Beasley (Straw).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ben May; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:58. A_5,510 (21,050).

