Houston 13, Toronto 1

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|13
|16
|13
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Correa ss
|5
|2
|2
|4
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 3b-1b
|6
|2
|3
|1
|
|Espinal 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|García ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Davis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Panik 3b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCormick lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Tellez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|5
|2
|2
|5
|
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Houston
|000
|124
|150
|—
|13
|Toronto
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
E_Gurriel Jr. (2), Hernández (3). DP_Houston 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Houston 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Alvarez (13), Straw (7), Gurriel (16), McCormick (3). HR_Correa 2 (10), Maldonado (4), Díaz (3), Grichuk (12). SF_Altuve (4).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke W,6-2
|9
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu L,5-3
|5
|2-3
|7
|7
|6
|3
|1
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Chatwood
|0
|
|6
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Beasley
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
Chatwood pitched to 6 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Beasley (Straw).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ben May; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:58. A_5,510 (21,050).
