Houston 13, Toronto 1

Houston Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 13 16 13 Totals 31 1 6 1 Altuve 2b 3 1 2 2 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 Jones ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 5 2 2 4 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 Díaz 3b-1b 6 2 3 1 Espinal 3b 1 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 Hernández rf 3 0 2 0 García ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 3 1 1 1 Alvarez dh 4 1 1 1 Davis cf 1 0 0 0 Tucker rf 5 0 0 0 Panik 3b-1b 3 0 1 0 McCormick lf 4 2 1 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 Straw cf 4 2 3 0 Tellez dh 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 5 2 2 5 Jansen c 3 0 1 0

Houston 000 124 150 — 13 Toronto 000 000 100 — 1

E_Gurriel Jr. (2), Hernández (3). DP_Houston 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Houston 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Alvarez (13), Straw (7), Gurriel (16), McCormick (3). HR_Correa 2 (10), Maldonado (4), Díaz (3), Grichuk (12). SF_Altuve (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Greinke W,6-2 9 6 1 1 1 3

Toronto Ryu L,5-3 5 2-3 7 7 6 3 1 Edwards Jr. 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2 Chatwood 0 6 5 5 0 0 Beasley 2 0 0 0 1 3

Chatwood pitched to 6 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Beasley (Straw).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ben May; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:58. A_5,510 (21,050).

