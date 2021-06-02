On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Houston 2, Boston 1

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 11:24 pm
< a min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 7 1 2 11
Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .320
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .309
Devers 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .278
Renfroe rf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .259
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .203
a-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .251
Arroyo 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .284
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 2 4 2 2 10
Altuve dh 2 1 0 0 2 1 .302
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .296
Alvarez lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .311
Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .301
Tucker rf 3 1 2 0 0 1 .256
García 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .160
Straw cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .233
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .156
Boston 100 000 000_1 7 0
Houston 100 100 00x_2 4 0

a-struck out for Dalbec in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 8, Houston 4. 2B_Correa (13), Tucker (11), Bregman (10). RBIs_Renfroe (24), Gurriel (39), Straw (17). SF_Gurriel.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Dalbec, Arroyo); Houston 2 (García). RISP_Boston 1 for 3; Houston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Straw.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta, L, 6-1 6 3 2 2 2 9 111 3.77
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.18
Sawamura 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.05
J.Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.58
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
F.Valdez, W, 1-0 7 5 1 1 2 10 102 1.64
Stanek, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.24
Pressly, S, 8-9 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_J.Taylor 1-0. HBP_Pivetta (Alvarez). WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:57. A_22,664 (41,168).

