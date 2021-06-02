Houston 2, Boston 1

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 1 7 1 2 11 Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .320 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .309 Devers 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .278 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .259 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .203 a-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .251 Arroyo 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .284

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 2 4 2 2 10 Altuve dh 2 1 0 0 2 1 .302 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .296 Alvarez lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .311 Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 1 0 0 .301 Tucker rf 3 1 2 0 0 1 .256 García 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .160 Straw cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .233 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .156

Boston 100 000 000_1 7 0 Houston 100 100 00x_2 4 0

a-struck out for Dalbec in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 8, Houston 4. 2B_Correa (13), Tucker (11), Bregman (10). RBIs_Renfroe (24), Gurriel (39), Straw (17). SF_Gurriel.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Dalbec, Arroyo); Houston 2 (García). RISP_Boston 1 for 3; Houston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Straw.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, L, 6-1 6 3 2 2 2 9 111 3.77 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.18 Sawamura 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.05 J.Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.58

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA F.Valdez, W, 1-0 7 5 1 1 2 10 102 1.64 Stanek, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.24 Pressly, S, 8-9 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 2.25

Inherited runners-scored_J.Taylor 1-0. HBP_Pivetta (Alvarez). WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:57. A_22,664 (41,168).

