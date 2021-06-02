Houston 2, Boston 1

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|2
|11
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.309
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.259
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|a-Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|2
|4
|2
|2
|10
|
|Altuve dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.302
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Alvarez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.160
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Boston
|100
|000
|000_1
|7
|0
|Houston
|100
|100
|00x_2
|4
|0
a-struck out for Dalbec in the 9th.
LOB_Boston 8, Houston 4. 2B_Correa (13), Tucker (11), Bregman (10). RBIs_Renfroe (24), Gurriel (39), Straw (17). SF_Gurriel.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Dalbec, Arroyo); Houston 2 (García). RISP_Boston 1 for 3; Houston 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Straw.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 6-1
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|9
|111
|3.77
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.18
|Sawamura
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.05
|J.Taylor
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.58
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|F.Valdez, W, 1-0
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|10
|102
|1.64
|Stanek, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.24
|Pressly, S, 8-9
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_J.Taylor 1-0. HBP_Pivetta (Alvarez). WP_Pivetta.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:57. A_22,664 (41,168).
