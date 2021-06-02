Houston 2, Boston 1

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|26
|2
|4
|2
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altuve dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Houston
|100
|100
|00x
|—
|2
LOB_Boston 8, Houston 4. 2B_Correa (13), Tucker (11), Bregman (10). SF_Gurriel (5).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta L,6-1
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|9
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sawamura
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Taylor
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|F.Valdez W,1-0
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|10
|Stanek H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pressly S,8-9
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Pivetta (Alvarez). WP_Pivetta.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:57. A_22,664 (41,168).
