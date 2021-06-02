Houston 2, Boston 1

Boston Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 26 2 4 2 Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 Altuve dh 2 1 0 0 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 2 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 2 0 Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 1 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 1 Tucker rf 3 1 2 0 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 García 2b 3 0 0 0 Santana ph 1 0 0 0 Straw cf 3 0 0 1 Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 4 0 2 0

Boston 100 000 000 — 1 Houston 100 100 00x — 2

LOB_Boston 8, Houston 4. 2B_Correa (13), Tucker (11), Bregman (10). SF_Gurriel (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Pivetta L,6-1 6 3 2 2 2 9 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Sawamura 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 J.Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Houston F.Valdez W,1-0 7 5 1 1 2 10 Stanek H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0 Pressly S,8-9 1 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_Pivetta (Alvarez). WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:57. A_22,664 (41,168).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.