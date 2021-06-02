Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 2, Boston 1

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 11:26 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 26 2 4 2
Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 Altuve dh 2 1 0 0
Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 1 0
Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 2 0 0 0
Devers 3b 4 0 2 0 Gurriel 1b 2 0 0 1
Renfroe rf 3 0 1 1 Tucker rf 3 1 2 0
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 García 2b 3 0 0 0
Santana ph 1 0 0 0 Straw cf 3 0 0 1
Vázquez c 4 0 1 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Arroyo 2b 4 0 2 0
Boston 100 000 000 1
Houston 100 100 00x 2

LOB_Boston 8, Houston 4. 2B_Correa (13), Tucker (11), Bregman (10). SF_Gurriel (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pivetta L,6-1 6 3 2 2 2 9
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sawamura 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
J.Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Houston
F.Valdez W,1-0 7 5 1 1 2 10
Stanek H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pressly S,8-9 1 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_Pivetta (Alvarez). WP_Pivetta.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_2:57. A_22,664 (41,168).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 ISS World Europe
6|2 A Radically Simple Approach to Disaster...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Band kicks off summer concert series with performance at Washington Navy Yard