Houston 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Chicago Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 29 2 5 2 Anderson ss 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Goodwin cf 4 1 1 0 McCormick rf 4 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 3 0 1 1 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0 Grandal dh 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 1 3 1 Lamb rf 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 2 0 0 0 Vaughn lf 3 0 1 0 Toro 3b 2 0 1 0 Engel lf 1 0 0 0 Straw cf 3 0 0 0 Collins c 4 0 1 0 Maldonado c 2 0 0 1 Mendick 2b 3 0 0 0

Chicago 100 000 000 — 1 Houston 000 010 001 — 2

DP_Chicago 1, Houston 0. LOB_Chicago 8, Houston 5. 2B_Goodwin (3), Vaughn (14), Alvarez (16).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Rodón 7 3 1 1 3 8 Heuer 1 0 0 0 0 2 Crochet L,2-3 1-3 2 1 1 0 0

Houston Garcia 7 7 1 1 2 8 Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 2 Pressly W,4-1 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:46. A_30,898 (41,168).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.