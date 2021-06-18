Trending:
Houston 2, Chicago White Sox 1

The Associated Press
June 18, 2021 11:14 pm
< a min read
      
Chicago Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 29 2 5 2
Anderson ss 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0
Goodwin cf 4 1 1 0 McCormick rf 4 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 3 0 1 1 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 0
Grandal dh 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 1 3 1
Lamb rf 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 2 0 0 0
Vaughn lf 3 0 1 0 Toro 3b 2 0 1 0
Engel lf 1 0 0 0 Straw cf 3 0 0 0
Collins c 4 0 1 0 Maldonado c 2 0 0 1
Mendick 2b 3 0 0 0
Chicago 100 000 000 1
Houston 000 010 001 2

DP_Chicago 1, Houston 0. LOB_Chicago 8, Houston 5. 2B_Goodwin (3), Vaughn (14), Alvarez (16).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Rodón 7 3 1 1 3 8
Heuer 1 0 0 0 0 2
Crochet L,2-3 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Houston
Garcia 7 7 1 1 2 8
Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 2
Pressly W,4-1 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:46. A_30,898 (41,168).

