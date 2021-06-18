Houston 2, Chicago White Sox 1

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodwin cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCormick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grandal dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Lamb rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Correa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Toro 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Engel lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Mendick 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Houston
|000
|010
|001
|—
|2
DP_Chicago 1, Houston 0. LOB_Chicago 8, Houston 5. 2B_Goodwin (3), Vaughn (14), Alvarez (16).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodón
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Heuer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Crochet L,2-3
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia
|7
|
|7
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pressly W,4-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:46. A_30,898 (41,168).
