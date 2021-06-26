On Air: Encounter
Houston 3, Detroit 2

The Associated Press
June 26, 2021 2:44 am
< a min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 24 3 5 3 3 4
Altuve 2b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .296
Brantley lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .349
Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .337
Alvarez dh 2 1 1 2 1 0 .306
Correa ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .305
Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Toro 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Straw cf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .266
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .171
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 2 5 2 2 10
Baddoo cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .277
Schoop 1b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .276
Grossman lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .228
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .225
Mazara rf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .211
1-Cameron pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Haase c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231
W.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222
H.Castro 3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .252
Short ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .313
Houston 000 003 0_3 5 0
Detroit 100 010 0_2 5 0

1-ran for Mazara in the 6th.

LOB_Houston 3, Detroit 5. 2B_Altuve (9), Mazara (4). HR_Alvarez (13), off Fulmer; Correa (15), off Fulmer. RBIs_Alvarez 2 (49), Correa (48), Mazara (16), Schoop (41).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Brantley); Detroit 3 (Haase, Grossman, W.Castro). RISP_Houston 1 for 4; Detroit 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Maldonado. GIDP_Alvarez.

DP_Detroit 1 (Short, Schoop).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCullers Jr., W, 5-1 5 1-3 5 2 2 2 7 89 2.94
Stanek, H, 7 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.45
Pressly, S, 12-13 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 1.74
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peralta 2 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 50 5.00
Funkhouser 2 1-3 2 0 0 1 3 35 3.24
Fulmer, L, 4-4, BS, 6-8 1 3 3 3 0 0 25 4.05
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 7.31

Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 1-0, Funkhouser 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_2:21. A_13,950 (41,083).

