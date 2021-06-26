Houston 3, Detroit 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|24
|3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|
|Altuve 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.349
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.337
|Alvarez dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.306
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|2
|5
|2
|2
|10
|
|Baddoo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.277
|Schoop 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.225
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|1-Cameron pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|H.Castro 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Short ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.313
|Houston
|000
|003
|0_3
|5
|0
|Detroit
|100
|010
|0_2
|5
|0
1-ran for Mazara in the 6th.
LOB_Houston 3, Detroit 5. 2B_Altuve (9), Mazara (4). HR_Alvarez (13), off Fulmer; Correa (15), off Fulmer. RBIs_Alvarez 2 (49), Correa (48), Mazara (16), Schoop (41).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Brantley); Detroit 3 (Haase, Grossman, W.Castro). RISP_Houston 1 for 4; Detroit 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Maldonado. GIDP_Alvarez.
DP_Detroit 1 (Short, Schoop).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr., W, 5-1
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|89
|2.94
|Stanek, H, 7
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.45
|Pressly, S, 12-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|1.74
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|50
|5.00
|Funkhouser
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|35
|3.24
|Fulmer, L, 4-4, BS, 6-8
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|25
|4.05
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|7.31
Inherited runners-scored_Stanek 1-0, Funkhouser 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Paul Clemons.
T_2:21. A_13,950 (41,083).
