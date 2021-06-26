Houston 3, Detroit 2

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|24
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|26
|2
|5
|2
|
|Altuve 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Baddoo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schoop 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cameron pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Short ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Houston
|000
|003
|0
|—
|3
|Detroit
|100
|010
|0
|—
|2
DP_Houston 0, Detroit 1. LOB_Houston 3, Detroit 5. 2B_Altuve (9), Mazara (4). HR_Alvarez (13), Correa (15).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr. W,5-1
|5
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Stanek H,7
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pressly S,12-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peralta
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Funkhouser
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Fulmer L,4-4 BS,6-8
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Paul Clemons.
T_2:21. A_13,950 (41,083).
