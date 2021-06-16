Trending:
Houston 3B Bregman leaves game with strained quadriceps

The Associated Press
June 16, 2021 9:21 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros third baseman Alex Bregman left a game Wednesday night against the Texas Rangers with a strained left quadriceps.

Bregman was injured in the first inning while running to first base when he grounded into a double play. He pulled up a few steps before first base and hobbled off the field after the play before heading to the clubhouse.

He was replaced by Robel García to start the second inning.

Bregman is hitting .275 with seven homers and 34 RBIs this season.

___

