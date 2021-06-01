Trending:
Houston 5, Boston 1

By The Associated Press
June 1, 2021 11:51 pm
< a min read
      
Boston Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 29 5 8 4
Hernández cf 3 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 2 1 1 1
Verdugo lf 4 0 2 0 Correa ss 4 0 0 1
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 1 2 1
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 4 1 1 0 Tucker rf 4 1 3 0
Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 McCormick lf 2 0 0 1
Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 Straw cf 4 1 1 0
Gonzalez 2b 3 0 0 1 Maldonado c 2 1 0 0
Boston 000 010 000 1
Houston 100 100 30x 5

E_Devers (10), Gonzalez (3), Maldonado (2). DP_Boston 2, Houston 0. LOB_Boston 5, Houston 9. 2B_Renfroe (11), Tucker (10), Alvarez (12). HR_Altuve (8). SF_McCormick (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Richards L,4-4 6 4 2 2 4 5
Sawamura 1-3 1 3 1 2 0
Whitlock 1 2-3 3 0 0 2 2
Houston
Garcia W,4-3 7 5 1 1 1 6
Raley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Sawamura.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:23. A_23,449 (41,168).

