Houston 5, Boston 1

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|8
|4
|
|Hernández cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCormick lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gonzalez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Maldonado c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Houston
|100
|100
|30x
|—
|5
E_Devers (10), Gonzalez (3), Maldonado (2). DP_Boston 2, Houston 0. LOB_Boston 5, Houston 9. 2B_Renfroe (11), Tucker (10), Alvarez (12). HR_Altuve (8). SF_McCormick (4).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Richards L,4-4
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Sawamura
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Whitlock
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia W,4-3
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Raley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Sawamura.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:23. A_23,449 (41,168).
