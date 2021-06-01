Trending:
Houston 5, Boston 1

By The Associated Press
June 1, 2021 11:48 pm
< a min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 5 1 1 9
Hernández cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .234
Verdugo lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .292
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .316
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .314
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274
Renfroe rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .258
Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .174
Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .252
Gonzalez 2b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .190
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 5 8 4 8 7
Altuve 2b 2 1 1 1 3 1 .306
Correa ss 4 0 0 1 1 1 .274
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .297
Alvarez dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .315
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .304
Tucker rf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .250
McCormick lf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .197
Straw cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .237
Maldonado c 2 1 0 0 2 0 .159
Boston 000 010 000_1 5 2
Houston 100 100 30x_5 8 1

E_Devers (10), Gonzalez (3), Maldonado (2). LOB_Boston 5, Houston 9. 2B_Renfroe (11), Tucker (10), Alvarez (12). HR_Altuve (8), off Richards. RBIs_Gonzalez (10), Altuve (24), McCormick (18), Correa (28), Alvarez (27). SF_McCormick.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Hernández); Houston 6 (Bregman, Straw, Gurriel, Correa). RISP_Boston 1 for 5; Houston 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Correa, Tucker. GIDP_Correa, Alvarez.

DP_Boston 2 (Gonzalez, Santana; Gonzalez, Devers, Santana).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards, L, 4-4 6 4 2 2 4 5 97 3.75
Sawamura 1-3 1 3 1 2 0 20 3.15
Whitlock 1 2-3 3 0 0 2 2 35 1.73
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia, W, 4-3 7 5 1 1 1 6 106 2.72
Raley 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 6.95
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Whitlock 3-2. IBB_off Sawamura (Altuve). WP_Sawamura.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:23. A_23,449 (41,168).

