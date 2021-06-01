Houston 5, Boston 1

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|1
|9
|
|Hernández cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.314
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Gonzalez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.190
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|5
|8
|4
|8
|7
|
|Altuve 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|.306
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.274
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.315
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|McCormick lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.197
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Maldonado c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.159
|Boston
|000
|010
|000_1
|5
|2
|Houston
|100
|100
|30x_5
|8
|1
E_Devers (10), Gonzalez (3), Maldonado (2). LOB_Boston 5, Houston 9. 2B_Renfroe (11), Tucker (10), Alvarez (12). HR_Altuve (8), off Richards. RBIs_Gonzalez (10), Altuve (24), McCormick (18), Correa (28), Alvarez (27). SF_McCormick.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Hernández); Houston 6 (Bregman, Straw, Gurriel, Correa). RISP_Boston 1 for 5; Houston 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Correa, Tucker. GIDP_Correa, Alvarez.
DP_Boston 2 (Gonzalez, Santana; Gonzalez, Devers, Santana).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards, L, 4-4
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|4
|5
|97
|3.75
|Sawamura
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|20
|3.15
|Whitlock
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|35
|1.73
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, W, 4-3
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|106
|2.72
|Raley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|6.95
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Whitlock 3-2. IBB_off Sawamura (Altuve). WP_Sawamura.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:23. A_23,449 (41,168).
