Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 6, Minnesota 4

The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 11:24 pm
< a min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 11 6 2 11
Altuve 2b 4 2 1 1 1 2 .295
Brantley lf 4 0 4 1 0 0 .328
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 2 0 1 .292
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 1 3 .304
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .333
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .281
Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .261
Straw cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Maldonado c 4 2 2 1 0 0 .170
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 6 4 1 11
Larnach lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Donaldson 3b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .250
Cruz dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .288
Kirilloff rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261
Sanó 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .182
Jeffers c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .370
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Celestino cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .130
Houston 001 011 102_6 11 1
Minnesota 111 000 010_4 6 0

E_Bregman (6). LOB_Houston 7, Minnesota 4. 2B_Brantley (16), Maldonado (4), Celestino (1). HR_Altuve (12), off Ober; Gurriel (10), off Alcala; Cruz (12), off Urquidy; Sanó (13), off Urquidy; Donaldson (9), off Urquidy; Donaldson (10), off Stanek. RBIs_Bregman 2 (33), Altuve (30), Gurriel (46), Maldonado (17), Brantley (17), Cruz (30), Sanó (31), Donaldson 2 (26). SB_Bregman (1). SF_Bregman.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Gurriel 2, Alvarez 2); Minnesota 1 (Donaldson). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; Minnesota 0 for 2.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners moved up_Bregman, Altuve, Larnach. GIDP_Straw.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Gordon, Simmons, Sanó).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urquidy 7 4 3 3 1 8 103 3.77
Stanek, W, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 4.05
Pressly, S, 10-11 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 2.08
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ober 5 7 2 2 1 7 73 4.85
Alcala, BS, 0-2 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 3.55
Duffey 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 22 4.50
Rogers 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.16
Shoemaker, L, 2-8 2 3 2 2 0 2 35 7.35

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0. HBP_Duffey (Brantley). WP_Duffey. PB_Jeffers (2).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:58. A_17,223 (38,544).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers