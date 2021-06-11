Houston 6, Minnesota 4

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|2
|11
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.295
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.328
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.292
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.304
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.281
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Maldonado c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.170
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|4
|1
|11
|
|Larnach lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.288
|Kirilloff rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Sanó 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.182
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.370
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Celestino cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|Houston
|001
|011
|102_6
|11
|1
|Minnesota
|111
|000
|010_4
|6
|0
E_Bregman (6). LOB_Houston 7, Minnesota 4. 2B_Brantley (16), Maldonado (4), Celestino (1). HR_Altuve (12), off Ober; Gurriel (10), off Alcala; Cruz (12), off Urquidy; Sanó (13), off Urquidy; Donaldson (9), off Urquidy; Donaldson (10), off Stanek. RBIs_Bregman 2 (33), Altuve (30), Gurriel (46), Maldonado (17), Brantley (17), Cruz (30), Sanó (31), Donaldson 2 (26). SB_Bregman (1). SF_Bregman.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Gurriel 2, Alvarez 2); Minnesota 1 (Donaldson). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; Minnesota 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Bregman, Altuve, Larnach. GIDP_Straw.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Gordon, Simmons, Sanó).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy
|7
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|8
|103
|3.77
|Stanek, W, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|4.05
|Pressly, S, 10-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.08
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober
|5
|
|7
|2
|2
|1
|7
|73
|4.85
|Alcala, BS, 0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.55
|Duffey
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|22
|4.50
|Rogers
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.16
|Shoemaker, L, 2-8
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|35
|7.35
Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0. HBP_Duffey (Brantley). WP_Duffey. PB_Jeffers (2).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:58. A_17,223 (38,544).
