Houston 6, Minnesota 4

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 11 6 2 11 Altuve 2b 4 2 1 1 1 2 .295 Brantley lf 4 0 4 1 0 0 .328 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 2 0 1 .292 Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 1 3 .304 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .333 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .281 Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Straw cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Maldonado c 4 2 2 1 0 0 .170

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 6 4 1 11 Larnach lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Donaldson 3b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .250 Cruz dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .288 Kirilloff rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Sanó 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .182 Jeffers c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .370 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Celestino cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .130

Houston 001 011 102_6 11 1 Minnesota 111 000 010_4 6 0

E_Bregman (6). LOB_Houston 7, Minnesota 4. 2B_Brantley (16), Maldonado (4), Celestino (1). HR_Altuve (12), off Ober; Gurriel (10), off Alcala; Cruz (12), off Urquidy; Sanó (13), off Urquidy; Donaldson (9), off Urquidy; Donaldson (10), off Stanek. RBIs_Bregman 2 (33), Altuve (30), Gurriel (46), Maldonado (17), Brantley (17), Cruz (30), Sanó (31), Donaldson 2 (26). SB_Bregman (1). SF_Bregman.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Gurriel 2, Alvarez 2); Minnesota 1 (Donaldson). RISP_Houston 2 for 8; Minnesota 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Bregman, Altuve, Larnach. GIDP_Straw.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Gordon, Simmons, Sanó).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urquidy 7 4 3 3 1 8 103 3.77 Stanek, W, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 4.05 Pressly, S, 10-11 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 2.08

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ober 5 7 2 2 1 7 73 4.85 Alcala, BS, 0-2 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 3.55 Duffey 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 22 4.50 Rogers 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.16 Shoemaker, L, 2-8 2 3 2 2 0 2 35 7.35

Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0. HBP_Duffey (Brantley). WP_Duffey. PB_Jeffers (2).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:58. A_17,223 (38,544).

