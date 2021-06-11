Houston 6, Minnesota 4

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|4
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Larnach lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|2
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kirilloff rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sanó 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Celestino cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Houston
|001
|011
|102
|—
|6
|Minnesota
|111
|000
|010
|—
|4
E_Bregman (6). DP_Houston 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Houston 7, Minnesota 4. 2B_Brantley (16), Maldonado (4), Celestino (1). HR_Altuve (12), Gurriel (10), Cruz (12), Sanó (13), Donaldson 2 (10). SB_Bregman (1). SF_Bregman (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urquidy
|7
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|8
|Stanek W,1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Pressly S,10-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ober
|5
|
|7
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Alcala BS,0-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Duffey
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Rogers
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Shoemaker L,2-8
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
HBP_Duffey (Brantley). WP_Duffey.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_2:58. A_17,223 (38,544).
