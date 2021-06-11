Trending:
Houston 6, Minnesota 4

The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 11:26 pm
< a min read
      
Houston Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 11 6 Totals 34 4 6 4
Altuve 2b 4 2 1 1 Larnach lf 4 0 0 0
Brantley lf 4 0 4 1 Donaldson 3b 4 2 2 2
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 2 Cruz dh 3 1 1 1
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 0 Kirilloff rf 4 0 1 0
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 1 Sanó 1b 4 1 1 1
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Jeffers c 4 0 0 0
Tucker rf 4 0 1 0 Gordon 2b 4 0 0 0
Straw cf 4 1 1 0 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0
Maldonado c 4 2 2 1 Celestino cf 3 0 1 0
Houston 001 011 102 6
Minnesota 111 000 010 4

E_Bregman (6). DP_Houston 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_Houston 7, Minnesota 4. 2B_Brantley (16), Maldonado (4), Celestino (1). HR_Altuve (12), Gurriel (10), Cruz (12), Sanó (13), Donaldson 2 (10). SB_Bregman (1). SF_Bregman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Urquidy 7 4 3 3 1 8
Stanek W,1-1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Pressly S,10-11 1 0 0 0 0 2
Minnesota
Ober 5 7 2 2 1 7
Alcala BS,0-2 1 1 1 1 0 1
Duffey 2-3 0 1 1 1 0
Rogers 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Shoemaker L,2-8 2 3 2 2 0 2

HBP_Duffey (Brantley). WP_Duffey.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_2:58. A_17,223 (38,544).

