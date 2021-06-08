Houston 7, Boston 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|7
|10
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.297
|Correa ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.288
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.295
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|McCormick lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Tucker rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.166
|Straw cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.240
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|1
|12
|
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.321
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.319
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Plawecki c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.185
|Houston
|150
|100
|000_7
|11
|0
|Boston
|000
|100
|000_1
|6
|0
LOB_Houston 9, Boston 8. 2B_Brantley (15), Tucker (12), Correa (14), Hernández (10). HR_Correa (11), off Pérez; Alvarez (8), off Andriese. RBIs_Correa 2 (34), Maldonado 2 (16), Alvarez 2 (30), Gurriel (42), Renfroe (25).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Tucker 2); Boston 4 (Gonzalez, Devers, Renfroe, Dalbec). RISP_Houston 4 for 10; Boston 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Renfroe. GIDP_Correa, Bregman, Brantley.
DP_Boston 3 (Bogaerts, Arroyo, Dalbec; Arroyo, Devers, Dalbec; Arroyo, Bogaerts, Dalbec).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|F.Valdez, W, 2-0
|7
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|96
|1.47
|Paredes
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|4.15
|B.Taylor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.32
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, L, 4-3
|2
|
|6
|6
|6
|3
|2
|59
|3.88
|Andriese
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|49
|4.88
|Workman
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|2.45
|P.Valdez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|41
|3.63
Inherited runners-scored_Paredes 1-0. IBB_off Pérez (Bregman). HBP_Pérez (Alvarez), F.Valdez 2 (Devers,Arroyo). WP_Paredes.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:28. A_23,604 (37,755).
