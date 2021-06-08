Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 7, Boston 1

By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 10:57 pm
< a min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 11 7 7 10
Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0 2 2 .297
Correa ss 5 2 3 2 0 1 .288
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .286
Alvarez dh 3 1 1 2 1 0 .295
Gurriel 1b 4 0 3 1 1 0 .333
Brantley lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .304
McCormick lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .197
Tucker rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .257
Maldonado c 4 1 1 2 0 3 .166
Straw cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .240
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 6 1 1 12
Arroyo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .292
Devers 3b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .271
Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .321
Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .319
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .257
Gonzalez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .199
Plawecki c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Hernández cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .232
Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .185
Houston 150 100 000_7 11 0
Boston 000 100 000_1 6 0

LOB_Houston 9, Boston 8. 2B_Brantley (15), Tucker (12), Correa (14), Hernández (10). HR_Correa (11), off Pérez; Alvarez (8), off Andriese. RBIs_Correa 2 (34), Maldonado 2 (16), Alvarez 2 (30), Gurriel (42), Renfroe (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Tucker 2); Boston 4 (Gonzalez, Devers, Renfroe, Dalbec). RISP_Houston 4 for 10; Boston 0 for 9.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading the exclusive e-book.

Runners moved up_Renfroe. GIDP_Correa, Bregman, Brantley.

DP_Boston 3 (Bogaerts, Arroyo, Dalbec; Arroyo, Devers, Dalbec; Arroyo, Bogaerts, Dalbec).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
F.Valdez, W, 2-0 7 1-3 5 1 1 0 8 96 1.47
Paredes 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 16 4.15
B.Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 4.32
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez, L, 4-3 2 6 6 6 3 2 59 3.88
Andriese 3 3 1 1 0 5 49 4.88
Workman 2 1 0 0 1 1 28 2.45
P.Valdez 2 1 0 0 3 2 41 3.63

Inherited runners-scored_Paredes 1-0. IBB_off Pérez (Bregman). HBP_Pérez (Alvarez), F.Valdez 2 (Devers,Arroyo). WP_Paredes.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:28. A_23,604 (37,755).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 ANALYTICON
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military’s highest-ranking openly gay officer, Maj. Gen. Tammy Smith, honored at retirement ceremony