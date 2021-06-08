Houston 7, Boston 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 11 7 7 10 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0 2 2 .297 Correa ss 5 2 3 2 0 1 .288 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .286 Alvarez dh 3 1 1 2 1 0 .295 Gurriel 1b 4 0 3 1 1 0 .333 Brantley lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .304 McCormick lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .197 Tucker rf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .257 Maldonado c 4 1 1 2 0 3 .166 Straw cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .240

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 6 1 1 12 Arroyo 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .292 Devers 3b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .271 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .321 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .319 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .257 Gonzalez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .199 Plawecki c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Hernández cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .232 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .185

Houston 150 100 000_7 11 0 Boston 000 100 000_1 6 0

LOB_Houston 9, Boston 8. 2B_Brantley (15), Tucker (12), Correa (14), Hernández (10). HR_Correa (11), off Pérez; Alvarez (8), off Andriese. RBIs_Correa 2 (34), Maldonado 2 (16), Alvarez 2 (30), Gurriel (42), Renfroe (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Tucker 2); Boston 4 (Gonzalez, Devers, Renfroe, Dalbec). RISP_Houston 4 for 10; Boston 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Renfroe. GIDP_Correa, Bregman, Brantley.

DP_Boston 3 (Bogaerts, Arroyo, Dalbec; Arroyo, Devers, Dalbec; Arroyo, Bogaerts, Dalbec).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA F.Valdez, W, 2-0 7 1-3 5 1 1 0 8 96 1.47 Paredes 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 16 4.15 B.Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 4.32

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez, L, 4-3 2 6 6 6 3 2 59 3.88 Andriese 3 3 1 1 0 5 49 4.88 Workman 2 1 0 0 1 1 28 2.45 P.Valdez 2 1 0 0 3 2 41 3.63

Inherited runners-scored_Paredes 1-0. IBB_off Pérez (Bregman). HBP_Pérez (Alvarez), F.Valdez 2 (Devers,Arroyo). WP_Paredes.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:28. A_23,604 (37,755).

