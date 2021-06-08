Trending:
Houston 7, Boston 1

By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 10:59 pm
< a min read
      
Houston Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 11 7 Totals 33 1 6 1
Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 3 0 0 0
Correa ss 5 2 3 2 Devers 3b 3 1 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 0
Alvarez dh 3 1 1 2 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 3 1 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 1
Brantley lf 4 1 1 0 Gonzalez lf 4 0 0 0
McCormick lf 1 0 0 0 Plawecki c 1 0 1 0
Tucker rf 5 1 1 0 Vázquez c 3 0 1 0
Maldonado c 4 1 1 2 Hernández cf 4 0 2 0
Straw cf 2 1 0 0 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0
Houston 150 100 000 7
Boston 000 100 000 1

DP_Houston 0, Boston 3. LOB_Houston 9, Boston 8. 2B_Brantley (15), Tucker (12), Correa (14), Hernández (10). HR_Correa (11), Alvarez (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
F.Valdez W,2-0 7 1-3 5 1 1 0 8
Paredes 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
B.Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 2
Boston
Pérez L,4-3 2 6 6 6 3 2
Andriese 3 3 1 1 0 5
Workman 2 1 0 0 1 1
P.Valdez 2 1 0 0 3 2

HBP_Pérez (Alvarez), F.Valdez 2 (Devers,Arroyo). WP_Paredes.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:28. A_23,604 (37,755).

