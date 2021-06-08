Houston 7, Boston 1

|Houston
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Tucker rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Straw cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|150
|100
|000
|—
|7
|Boston
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
DP_Houston 0, Boston 3. LOB_Houston 9, Boston 8. 2B_Brantley (15), Tucker (12), Correa (14), Hernández (10). HR_Correa (11), Alvarez (8).
|Houston
|F.Valdez W,2-0
|7
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Paredes
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|B.Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boston
|Pérez L,4-3
|2
|
|6
|6
|6
|3
|2
|Andriese
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Workman
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|P.Valdez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
HBP_Pérez (Alvarez), F.Valdez 2 (Devers,Arroyo). WP_Paredes.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:28. A_23,604 (37,755).
