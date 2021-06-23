On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Indians’ Civale to miss at least month with finger sprain

TOM WITHERS
June 23, 2021 5:25 pm
1 min read
      

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians pitcher Aaron Civale will miss more than one month with a sprained right finger, the latest blow to Cleveland’s injury-ravaged rotation.

Civale, who is tied for the major league lead with 10 wins, injured his middle finger in a start against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. He underwent an MRI and was examined by Dr. Thomas Graham in Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday.

The Indians said Civale will be shut down from throwing for up to two weeks and the right-hander will miss between four to five weeks of game activity.

Civale’s injury comes on the heels of the Indians losing reigning AL Cy Young winner Shane Bieber (shoulder) and Zach Plesac (broken thumb) to injuries. Bieber and Plesac are expected to be sidelined several more weeks.

        Insight by Nuix: Download this exclusive e-book to explore how several agencies and industry are working together to make sure data is accessible and valuable during investigations.

Despite being without his top two pitchers, manager Terry Francona has pieced together enough quality starts from others to keep the Indians competitive and playing beyond expectations. Cleveland only trails the Central-leading Chicago White Sox by 2 1/2 games entering Wednesday’s action.

The Indians will now have to survive without the 26-year-old Civale, who is having his best season. He’s 10-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 15 starts.

Cleveland opens a four-game series in Minnesota on Thursday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Effective SRE Trainings
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Alaska Soldiers successfully summited Denali, the tallest mountain in North America