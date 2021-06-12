Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Indians host the Mariners following Civale’s strong outing

The Associated Press
June 12, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Seattle Mariners (31-34, fourth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (33-27, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (3-3, 3.92 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-3, 6.26 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Aaron Civale. Civale threw eight innings, surrendering zero runs on one hit with 11 strikeouts against Seattle.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The Indians are 15-12 on their home turf. Cleveland has a collective on-base percentage of .293, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .357.

The Mariners are 14-20 in road games. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .282 is last in the American League. Ty France leads the lineup with an OBP of .339.

The Indians won the last meeting 7-0. Aaron Civale secured his ninth victory and Bobby Bradley went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Justin Dunn took his third loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 14 home runs and is slugging .556.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 64 hits and has 40 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .280 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Mariners: 3-7, .214 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

        Read more: Sports News

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers