On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Indians’ Naylor set for surgery after horrific leg injury

TOM WITHERS
June 30, 2021 2:42 pm
1 min read
      

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians outfielder Josh Naylor sustained multiple leg fractures and torn ligaments in his violent collision with rookie second baseman Ernie Clement during a game Sunday in Minnesota.

The team said Naylor visited foot and ankle specialist Dr. Mark Berkowitz at the Cleveland Clinic on Wednesday. Berkowitz confirmed the diagnosis and scheduled surgery for Friday to address the severe injuries.

A more definitive time frame for Naylor’s recovery will be made after the operation, but he’s likely to miss the rest of 2021.

Naylor’s foot got trapped underneath him after he charged in and slammed into Clement while the teammates tried to catch a fly ball in short right field. Upon impact, Naylor was sent sprawling and his lower leg was bent back awkwardly.

        Insight by AT&T: Please register to access the article on the Federal News Network and AT&T 5G Summit, to learn more about the stories and lessons learned from Defense and private sector leaders.

The Indians were visibly shaken by Naylor’s injury, the most serious and one of many to affect Cleveland this season.

Clement said it was difficult seeing “one of my brothers” get hurt. Clement, who needed stitches in his chin after the incident, said he was inspired by text messages he got from Naylor on Monday as the Indians bounced back with a 13-5 win over the Detroit Tigers.

The 24-year-old Naylor has been a solid contributor this season for the Indians, who acquired him as part of a six-player trade last year from San Diego.

Naylor played right field and first base and was batting .253 with seven homers and 21 RBIs before getting hurt. Beyond his stats, his aggressive playing style and fiery personality have made him a fan favorite.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military working dog takes flight