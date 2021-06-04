Trending:
Indians play Baltimore, aim to build on Bieber’s strong outing

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Cleveland Indians (30-24, second in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (19-37, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Jean Carlos Mejia (1-0, .00 ERA, .40 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-0, 4.80 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +101, Indians -118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Shane Bieber. Bieber threw seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts against Chicago.

The Orioles are 8-19 on their home turf. Baltimore has slugged .388 this season. Trey Mancini leads the club with a .512 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Indians have gone 16-12 away from home. Cleveland has slugged .382 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .547 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 11 home runs and has 44 RBIs.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 13 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .223 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Indians: 6-4, .233 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

