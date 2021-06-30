Trending:
Indians, streaking Rosario set for matchup against Tigers

The Associated Press
June 30, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Detroit Tigers (34-45, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (42-33, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jose Urena (2-8, 6.00 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Indians: Cal Quantrill (0-2, 3.64 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland’s Rosario puts 14-game hit streak on the line against Tigers.

The Indians are 23-14 against AL Central teams. Cleveland’s lineup has 91 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads them with 17 homers.

The Tigers are 14-25 against AL Central Division teams. Detroit’s lineup has 84 home runs this season, Jonathan Schoop leads the club with 15 homers.

The Indians won the last meeting 13-5. Eli Morgan earned his first victory and Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Cleveland. Matt Manning took his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 17 home runs and is slugging .536.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 27 extra base hits and is batting .267.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Tigers: 5-5, .229 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (pectoral), Alex Lange: (shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (back), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Victor Reyes: (intercostal), Niko Goodrum: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

