J.D. Martinez scratched with sore wrist for Red Sox vs Yanks

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 4:55 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez was scratched from Boston’s lineup Saturday night at Yankee Stadium after jamming his left wrist sliding into a base a night earlier.

Martinez was initially set to bat third and be the designated hitter, but he was removed from the lineup about 2 1/2 hours before first pitch.

Manager Alex Cora said the wrist is sore after Martinez went aggressively into second base during the third inning of a 5-2 win over the Yankees on Friday.

Cora said Martinez may be available to pinch hit. Martinez is considered day to day.

After struggling during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the 33-year-old is hitting .321 with 12 homers and a .958 OPS this year.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

