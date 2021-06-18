On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Jaguars sign WR Laquon Treadwell following minicamp tryout

The Associated Press
June 18, 2021 5:40 pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed receiver Laquon Treadwell on Friday, adding the 2016 first-round draft pick following a minicamp tryout.

Treadwell was the 23rd overall pick that year by Minnesota, but the former Mississippi standout did little in four years with the Vikings.

He caught 65 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns with Minnesota. He played five games for Atlanta last season.

Treadwell impressed Jaguars coach Urban Meyer quickly, with Meyer calling him “a big body that can run and great hands.”

To make room for Treadwell on its 90-man roster, Jacksonville waived receiver Jon’Vea Johnson.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

