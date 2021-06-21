On Air: The Search for Accountability
Johansen to lead US diving team at 3rd straight Olympics

The Associated Press
June 21, 2021 1:08 pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Drew Johansen will serve as head coach of the U.S. diving team for the third straight Olympics.

USA Diving announced its coaches and staff for the Tokyo Games on Monday, with the opening ceremony about a month away.

Johansen, the personal coach for Olympians Andrew Capobianco and Jessica Parratto, also served as head coach at the 2012 London Games and the 2016 Rio Games.

The Americans have won a total of seven medals at the past two Olympics, second only to the powerhouse Chinese team.

Nine coaches will accompany their athletes, with Matt Scoggin serving as assistant coach.

Scoggin, who will coach Alison Gibson and Jordan Windle, was a member of the 1992 U.S. Olympic diving team and served on the coaching staff in 2000, 2008 and 2012.

John Proctor, Adam Soldati, John Wingfield and Mike Hilde are also part of the staff along with first-time Olympic coaches Jeff Bro, Dwight Dumais and Jianli You.

“We have a mix of great coaches with Olympic experience alongside some amazing coaches experiencing the thrill of the games for the first time,” said Dan Laak, USA Diving’s high performance director.

More AP Olympic coverage: https://www.apnews.com/OlympicGames and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

