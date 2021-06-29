Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Jonquel Jones scores 23 in return from EuroBasket tournament

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 9:13 pm
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in her return from the EuroBasket tournament, and the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 90-71 on Tuesday night.

Jones, who recently got back from Spain, had to pass multiple COVID-19 tests before playing the Mystics. She got going early, collecting a double double in the first half with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Jasmine Thomas made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and Brionna Jones added 14 points and nine rebounds for Connecticut (11-5). DeWanna Bonner tied a career high with seven assists, and she also grabbed eight rebounds.

Washington only had six healthy players available. Natasha Cloud (ankle) was a late scratch from the lineup, and Myisha Hines-Allen (knee) and Elena Delle Donne (back) are still out.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

Tina Charles scored 26 points, reaching 25-plus points for a fifth straight game, for Washington (7-9). The Mystics were outrebounded 52-13.

Charles picked up two fouls in the opening four minutes of the game but finished the first half with 17 points on 6-of-15 shooting. The Mystics were outscored 27-14 in the second quarter, and trailed 49-33 at the break.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military working dog takes flight