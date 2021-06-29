Judge, Sánchez power Yankees past Ohtani, Angels 11-5

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge and Gary Sánchez powered a long-awaited onslaught from New York’s star-studded lineup, helping the Yankees overcome two more home runs by big league leader Shohei Ohtani to beat the Los Angeles Angels 11-5 Tuesday night.

Judge and Sánchez each homered as New York set a season high for runs.

Ohtani cleared the right field fence with a pair of scorching, low drives that pushed his major league-most total to 28. José Iglesias also homered for the Angels, a two-run drive in the second inning.

Sánchez hit a solo shot in the first inning for his 14th of the season, and Judge’s two-run shot in the second was his team-leading 18th. Both homers came off Andrew Heaney (4-6), who was charged with seven runs in three-plus innings.

Jameson Taillon (3-4) was credited with a win despite allowing five runs in 5 1/3 innings, pushing his ERA to 5.43.

PHILLIES 4, MARLINS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vince Velasquez tossed a two-hitter over seven innings, Rhys Hoskins hit a solo homer and Philadelphia held on to beat Miami.

Velasquez (3-2) allowed singles to Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jon Berti, struck out seven and retired the last 13 batters he faced.

Marlins rookie lefty Trevor Rogers (7-5) gave up two runs on two hits, striking out nine in 5 2/3 innings.

Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer for Miami.

NATIONALS 4, RAYS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber led off the first inning with his 12th home run in 10 games, and Washington beat Tampa Bay for its third straight win, moving above .500 for the first time since the opening week of the season.

Schwarber tied Albert Belle in 1995 for the most home runs over a 10-game span since at least 1901.

Schwarber drove Rich Hill’s first pitch 434 feet off the upper-deck facade in right for his major league-leading seventh leadoff home run — all in June.

Juan Soto had a two-run drive, and Victor Robles added a solo homer in the second off Hill (6-3).

Joe Ross (5-7) gave up two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings for his third win in his four outings.

Brad Hand allowed Mike Zunino’s 17th homer leading off the ninth, then got three straight outs for his 18th save in 20 chances.

BLUE JAYS 9, MARINERS 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Semien homered and drove in five runs, Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer, and Toronto beat Seattle.

The Blue Jays had 15 hits — with all nine starters getting at least one.

Semien had three hits, including a three-run homer in the seventh inning — his 19th. He also had a two-run double.

Vladimir Guerrero had two hits. The Blue Jays also got two hits apiece from Teoscar Hernández, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Bichette,.

Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray (6-3) struck out 10 while giving up five hits, a walk and three earned runs over six innings.

Ty France hit a tying three-run homer in the sixth for the Mariners. Rafael Montero (5-3) gave up four hits in the sixth inning.

RED SOX 7, ROYALS 6

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez drove in four runs, including two on a go-ahead double in the sixth inning, and Boston outlasted slumping Kansas City.

The Red Sox won their fifth straight despite not going deep Tuesday.

Whit Merrifield, Michael A. Taylor and Ryan O’Hearn homered for the Royals, who lost their seventh straight.

Yacksel Rios (2-0) got the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. Matt Barnes pitched a perfect ninth for his 18th save.

Jake Brentz (2-1) took the loss.

METS 4, BRAVES 3

ATLANTA (AP) — James McCann hit a tying three-run homer off Charlie Morton in the four-run seventh inning, Francisco Lindor followed four batters later, singling in the go-ahead run off A.J. Minter, and New York beat Atlanta.

Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer off New York starter Tylor Megill for the three-time defending NL East champion Braves, who fell 5½ games back in the division.

Drew Smith (3-1) earned the win after facing five batters in the sixth. Edwin Díaz recorded his 17th save in 18 chances.

Minter (1-3) took the loss.

