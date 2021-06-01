Kansas City 10, Pittsburgh 5

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|2
|11
|
|Frazier 2b-lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.335
|Tom lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|a-Craig ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Reynolds dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.215
|Gamel cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.204
|Difo 3b-2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Newman ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|M.Perez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.145
|González 1b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|10
|12
|10
|4
|6
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.251
|Benintendi lf
|5
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.291
|S.Perez c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.280
|Olivares rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.364
|Dozier dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Lopez ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.224
|Pittsburgh
|003
|101
|000_5
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|100
|250
|11x_10
|12
|2
a-grounded out for Tom in the 4th.
E_Singer 2 (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Kansas City 5. 2B_Frazier 2 (19), M.Perez (2). 3B_Taylor (1), Gutierrez (1). HR_S.Perez (11), off Crowe; Benintendi (5), off Crowe; S.Perez (12), off Shreve. RBIs_Reynolds (24), Polanco (15), Gamel (3), M.Perez (7), Frazier (19), Benintendi 5 (23), S.Perez 3 (36), Merrifield (29), Taylor (19). SB_Merrifield (16). SF_Polanco, Gamel, Taylor.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Polanco, Craig 2, Reynolds); Kansas City 2 (C.Santana, Benintendi). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 14; Kansas City 3 for 5.
Runners moved up_Frazier, C.Santana, Merrifield.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crowe, L, 0-4
|4
|
|8
|8
|8
|2
|3
|76
|7.26
|Stratton
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|3.29
|Shreve
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|3.38
|Bednar
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|28
|3.05
|Howard
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.89
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, W, 3-4
|5
|2-3
|8
|5
|4
|1
|6
|94
|5.06
|Zimmer, H, 4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.33
|Brentz, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|2.10
|Junis
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|5.08
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|6.23
Inherited runners-scored_Howard 2-0, Zimmer 2-0. HBP_Singer (Tom).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Joe West; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:28. A_10,333 (37,903).
