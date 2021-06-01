Kansas City 10, Pittsburgh 5

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 10 5 2 11 Frazier 2b-lf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .335 Tom lf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .204 a-Craig ph-1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .217 Reynolds dh 5 0 1 1 0 1 .283 Polanco rf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .215 Gamel cf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .204 Difo 3b-2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .250 Newman ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .215 M.Perez c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .145 González 1b-3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .214

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 10 12 10 4 6 Merrifield 2b 5 2 3 1 0 0 .259 C.Santana 1b 3 2 1 0 2 0 .251 Benintendi lf 5 1 2 5 0 0 .291 S.Perez c 4 2 2 3 0 1 .280 Olivares rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .364 Dozier dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .150 Gutierrez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Taylor cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .256 Lopez ss 2 1 0 0 2 0 .224

Pittsburgh 003 101 000_5 10 0 Kansas City 100 250 11x_10 12 2

a-grounded out for Tom in the 4th.

E_Singer 2 (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Kansas City 5. 2B_Frazier 2 (19), M.Perez (2). 3B_Taylor (1), Gutierrez (1). HR_S.Perez (11), off Crowe; Benintendi (5), off Crowe; S.Perez (12), off Shreve. RBIs_Reynolds (24), Polanco (15), Gamel (3), M.Perez (7), Frazier (19), Benintendi 5 (23), S.Perez 3 (36), Merrifield (29), Taylor (19). SB_Merrifield (16). SF_Polanco, Gamel, Taylor.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Polanco, Craig 2, Reynolds); Kansas City 2 (C.Santana, Benintendi). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 14; Kansas City 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_Frazier, C.Santana, Merrifield.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Crowe, L, 0-4 4 8 8 8 2 3 76 7.26 Stratton 2 1 0 0 1 2 30 3.29 Shreve 1 1 1 1 0 1 10 3.38 Bednar 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 28 3.05 Howard 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.89

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Singer, W, 3-4 5 2-3 8 5 4 1 6 94 5.06 Zimmer, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 2.33 Brentz, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 2.10 Junis 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 5.08 Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 6.23

Inherited runners-scored_Howard 2-0, Zimmer 2-0. HBP_Singer (Tom).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Joe West; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:28. A_10,333 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.