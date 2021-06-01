Trending:
Kansas City 10, Pittsburgh 5

By The Associated Press
June 1, 2021 11:55 pm
< a min read
      
Pittsburgh Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 34 10 12 10
Frazier 2b-lf 4 1 2 1 Merrifield 2b 5 2 3 1
Tom lf 1 1 0 0 C.Santana 1b 3 2 1 0
Craig ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 5 1 2 5
Reynolds dh 5 0 1 1 S.Perez c 4 2 2 3
Polanco rf 4 0 0 1 Olivares rf 4 0 1 0
Gamel cf 4 0 0 1 Dozier dh 4 0 1 0
Difo 3b-2b 4 1 2 0 Gutierrez 3b 4 1 1 0
Newman ss 4 1 2 0 Taylor cf 3 1 1 1
M.Perez c 4 0 2 1 Lopez ss 2 1 0 0
González 1b-3b 4 1 1 0
Pittsburgh 003 101 000 5
Kansas City 100 250 11x 10

E_Singer 2 (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Kansas City 5. 2B_Frazier 2 (19), M.Perez (2). 3B_Taylor (1), Gutierrez (1). HR_S.Perez 2 (12), Benintendi (5). SB_Merrifield (16). SF_Polanco (4), Gamel (2), Taylor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Crowe L,0-4 4 8 8 8 2 3
Stratton 2 1 0 0 1 2
Shreve 1 1 1 1 0 1
Bednar 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Howard 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City
Singer W,3-4 5 2-3 8 5 4 1 6
Zimmer H,4 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Brentz H,6 1 0 0 0 0 3
Junis 1 2 0 0 0 1
Davis 1 0 0 0 0 1

Crowe pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Singer (Tom).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Joe West; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:28. A_10,333 (37,903).

