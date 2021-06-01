Kansas City 10, Pittsburgh 5

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|10
|12
|10
|
|Frazier 2b-lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Tom lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Craig ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|5
|1
|2
|5
|
|Reynolds dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|S.Perez c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Olivares rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gamel cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Dozier dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Difo 3b-2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Newman ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|M.Perez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Lopez ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|González 1b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|003
|101
|000
|—
|5
|Kansas City
|100
|250
|11x
|—
|10
E_Singer 2 (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Kansas City 5. 2B_Frazier 2 (19), M.Perez (2). 3B_Taylor (1), Gutierrez (1). HR_S.Perez 2 (12), Benintendi (5). SB_Merrifield (16). SF_Polanco (4), Gamel (2), Taylor (1).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crowe L,0-4
|4
|
|8
|8
|8
|2
|3
|Stratton
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Shreve
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Bednar
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Howard
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Singer W,3-4
|5
|2-3
|8
|5
|4
|1
|6
|Zimmer H,4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Brentz H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Junis
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Crowe pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Singer (Tom).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Joe West; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:28. A_10,333 (37,903).
