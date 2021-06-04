Kansas City 14, Minnesota 5

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|38
|14
|12
|14
|
|Polanco ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Donaldson dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Garlick rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Kirilloff rf-1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Astudillo 3b-p
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Larnach lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Sanó 1b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Gallagher c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Dozier rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Celestino cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rortvedt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taylor cf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Minnesota
|001
|010
|030
|—
|5
|Kansas City
|940
|000
|10x
|—
|14
E_Rortvedt (3), Polanco (5), Astudillo (2), Sanó (2). DP_Minnesota 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Minnesota 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Benintendi (6), Alberto (7). HR_Polanco (6), Sanó (10), Gordon (1), Merrifield (5). SB_Merrifield (17).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shoemaker L,2-7
|
|1-3
|6
|9
|8
|2
|1
|Astudillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson
|3
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Minaya
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Alcala
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller W,6-4
|5
|
|7
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Bolaños
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Zuber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Davis
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|E.Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Minaya (Dozier).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:16. A_22,612 (37,903).
