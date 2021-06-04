Kansas City 14, Minnesota 5

Minnesota Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 5 11 5 Totals 38 14 12 14 Polanco ss 4 2 2 1 Merrifield 2b 4 2 2 3 Donaldson dh 3 0 2 0 Alberto 2b 1 1 1 0 Garlick rf 1 0 0 0 C.Santana 1b 3 1 1 2 Kirilloff rf-1b 5 0 1 1 Benintendi lf 4 1 1 2 Astudillo 3b-p 5 0 0 0 Dyson lf 1 0 1 1 Larnach lf 3 1 2 0 Perez c 4 1 1 2 Sanó 1b-3b 4 1 1 2 Gallagher c 1 0 0 0 Gordon 2b 4 1 3 1 Dozier rf 3 1 0 0 Celestino cf 4 0 0 0 Gutierrez 3b 5 1 1 0 Rortvedt c 4 0 0 0 Soler dh 3 2 1 0 Taylor cf 5 2 2 3 Lopez ss 4 2 1 1

Minnesota 001 010 030 — 5 Kansas City 940 000 10x — 14

E_Rortvedt (3), Polanco (5), Astudillo (2), Sanó (2). DP_Minnesota 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Minnesota 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Benintendi (6), Alberto (7). HR_Polanco (6), Sanó (10), Gordon (1), Merrifield (5). SB_Merrifield (17).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Shoemaker L,2-7 1-3 6 9 8 2 1 Astudillo 1 0 0 0 1 0 Anderson 3 2-3 4 4 4 2 2 Minaya 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 3 Alcala 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Kansas City Keller W,6-4 5 7 2 2 0 5 Bolaños 1 2 0 0 0 1 Zuber 1 0 0 0 2 0 Davis 1 2 3 3 1 0 E.Santana 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Minaya (Dozier).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:16. A_22,612 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.