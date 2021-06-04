Trending:
Kansas City 14, Minnesota 5

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 11 5 3 6
Polanco ss 4 2 2 1 1 0 .243
Donaldson dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .258
Garlick rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Kirilloff rf-1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .237
Astudillo 3b-p 5 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Larnach lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .243
Sanó 1b-3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .157
Gordon 2b 4 1 3 1 0 1 .375
Celestino cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Rortvedt c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .147
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 14 12 14 5 7
Merrifield 2b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .264
Alberto 2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .266
C.Santana 1b 3 1 1 2 2 0 .254
Benintendi lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .291
Dyson lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .268
Perez c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .284
Gallagher c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Dozier rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .150
Gutierrez 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .246
Soler dh 3 2 1 0 1 1 .177
Taylor cf 5 2 2 3 0 1 .255
Lopez ss 4 2 1 1 1 0 .225
Minnesota 001 010 030_5 11 4
Kansas City 940 000 10x_14 12 0

E_Rortvedt (3), Polanco (5), Astudillo (2), Sanó (2). LOB_Minnesota 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Benintendi (6), Alberto (7). HR_Polanco (6), off Keller; Sanó (10), off Davis; Gordon (1), off Davis; Merrifield (5), off Shoemaker. RBIs_Kirilloff (18), Polanco (24), Sanó 2 (25), Gordon (2), Benintendi 2 (26), Perez 2 (40), Taylor 3 (22), Lopez (10), Merrifield 3 (33), C.Santana 2 (36), Dyson (1). SB_Merrifield (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Larnach, Sanó, Rortvedt); Kansas City 2 (Dozier, Gutierrez). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 8; Kansas City 8 for 15.

Runners moved up_Celestino, Perez, C.Santana. GIDP_Astudillo, Lopez.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Gordon, Polanco, Kirilloff); Kansas City 1 (Alberto, C.Santana).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Shoemaker, L, 2-7 1-3 6 9 8 2 1 38 7.28
Astudillo 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.00
Anderson 3 2-3 4 4 4 2 2 62 9.35
Minaya 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 3 34 4.26
Alcala 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.80
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, W, 6-4 5 7 2 2 0 5 86 5.50
Bolaños 1 2 0 0 0 1 25 0.00
Zuber 1 0 0 0 2 0 18 6.35
Davis 1 2 3 3 1 0 21 7.36
E.Santana 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.10

Inherited runners-scored_Alcala 1-0. HBP_Minaya (Dozier).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:16. A_22,612 (37,903).

