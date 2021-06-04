Kansas City 14, Minnesota 5

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 11 5 3 6 Polanco ss 4 2 2 1 1 0 .243 Donaldson dh 3 0 2 0 1 0 .258 Garlick rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Kirilloff rf-1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .237 Astudillo 3b-p 5 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Larnach lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .243 Sanó 1b-3b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .157 Gordon 2b 4 1 3 1 0 1 .375 Celestino cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Rortvedt c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .147

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 14 12 14 5 7 Merrifield 2b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .264 Alberto 2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .266 C.Santana 1b 3 1 1 2 2 0 .254 Benintendi lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .291 Dyson lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .268 Perez c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .284 Gallagher c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Dozier rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .150 Gutierrez 3b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .246 Soler dh 3 2 1 0 1 1 .177 Taylor cf 5 2 2 3 0 1 .255 Lopez ss 4 2 1 1 1 0 .225

Minnesota 001 010 030_5 11 4 Kansas City 940 000 10x_14 12 0

E_Rortvedt (3), Polanco (5), Astudillo (2), Sanó (2). LOB_Minnesota 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Benintendi (6), Alberto (7). HR_Polanco (6), off Keller; Sanó (10), off Davis; Gordon (1), off Davis; Merrifield (5), off Shoemaker. RBIs_Kirilloff (18), Polanco (24), Sanó 2 (25), Gordon (2), Benintendi 2 (26), Perez 2 (40), Taylor 3 (22), Lopez (10), Merrifield 3 (33), C.Santana 2 (36), Dyson (1). SB_Merrifield (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Larnach, Sanó, Rortvedt); Kansas City 2 (Dozier, Gutierrez). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 8; Kansas City 8 for 15.

Runners moved up_Celestino, Perez, C.Santana. GIDP_Astudillo, Lopez.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Gordon, Polanco, Kirilloff); Kansas City 1 (Alberto, C.Santana).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Shoemaker, L, 2-7 1-3 6 9 8 2 1 38 7.28 Astudillo 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.00 Anderson 3 2-3 4 4 4 2 2 62 9.35 Minaya 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 3 34 4.26 Alcala 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.80

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, W, 6-4 5 7 2 2 0 5 86 5.50 Bolaños 1 2 0 0 0 1 25 0.00 Zuber 1 0 0 0 2 0 18 6.35 Davis 1 2 3 3 1 0 21 7.36 E.Santana 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.10

Inherited runners-scored_Alcala 1-0. HBP_Minaya (Dozier).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:16. A_22,612 (37,903).

