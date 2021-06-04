Kansas City 14, Minnesota 5

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|3
|6
|
|Polanco ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.243
|Donaldson dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Garlick rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Kirilloff rf-1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Astudillo 3b-p
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Larnach lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Sanó 1b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.157
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.375
|Celestino cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Rortvedt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.147
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|14
|12
|14
|5
|7
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.264
|Alberto 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.254
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.291
|Dyson lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Gallagher c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Dozier rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.150
|Gutierrez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Soler dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.177
|Taylor cf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.255
|Lopez ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.225
|Minnesota
|001
|010
|030_5
|11
|4
|Kansas City
|940
|000
|10x_14
|12
|0
E_Rortvedt (3), Polanco (5), Astudillo (2), Sanó (2). LOB_Minnesota 8, Kansas City 7. 2B_Benintendi (6), Alberto (7). HR_Polanco (6), off Keller; Sanó (10), off Davis; Gordon (1), off Davis; Merrifield (5), off Shoemaker. RBIs_Kirilloff (18), Polanco (24), Sanó 2 (25), Gordon (2), Benintendi 2 (26), Perez 2 (40), Taylor 3 (22), Lopez (10), Merrifield 3 (33), C.Santana 2 (36), Dyson (1). SB_Merrifield (17).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Larnach, Sanó, Rortvedt); Kansas City 2 (Dozier, Gutierrez). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 8; Kansas City 8 for 15.
Runners moved up_Celestino, Perez, C.Santana. GIDP_Astudillo, Lopez.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Gordon, Polanco, Kirilloff); Kansas City 1 (Alberto, C.Santana).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shoemaker, L, 2-7
|
|1-3
|6
|9
|8
|2
|1
|38
|7.28
|Astudillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.00
|Anderson
|3
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|62
|9.35
|Minaya
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|34
|4.26
|Alcala
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.80
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 6-4
|5
|
|7
|2
|2
|0
|5
|86
|5.50
|Bolaños
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|0.00
|Zuber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|18
|6.35
|Davis
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|21
|7.36
|E.Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.10
Inherited runners-scored_Alcala 1-0. HBP_Minaya (Dozier).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:16. A_22,612 (37,903).
