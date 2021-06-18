Trending:
Kansas City 5, Boston 3

The Associated Press
June 18, 2021 11:46 pm
1 min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 11 3 2 11
Arroyo 2b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .262
Verdugo lf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .291
Martinez dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .308
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .321
Devers 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .283
Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .261
Vázquez c 4 0 3 0 0 0 .267
Gonzalez 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .197
D.Santana cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .118
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 10 5 5 8
Merrifield rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .271
C.Santana 1b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .246
Perez c 4 2 2 1 0 1 .291
Soler dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .187
1-Dyson pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Mondesi ss 3 1 1 3 1 0 .344
Dozier lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .148
Barlow p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .232
M.Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233
Lopez 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .242
Boston 001 010 010_3 11 0
Kansas City 003 001 10x_5 10 0

1-ran for Soler in the 7th.

LOB_Boston 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Vázquez (12), Merrifield 2 (18). HR_Devers (17), off Barlow; Mondesi (4), off Pivetta; Perez (18), off Andriese. RBIs_Verdugo (32), Martinez (42), Devers (56), Mondesi 3 (9), Merrifield (38), Perez (46).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Devers, D.Santana); Kansas City 3 (Mondesi, Dozier, C.Santana). RISP_Boston 2 for 9; Kansas City 1 for 7.

GIDP_Gonzalez, Mondesi.

DP_Boston 1 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Gonzalez); Kansas City 2 (Lopez, C.Santana; Lopez, Perez, Gutierrez, Lopez).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta, L, 6-3 5 6 3 3 3 6 98 4.36
Andriese 2 4 2 2 0 1 29 5.40
Rios 1 0 0 0 2 1 22 0.00
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmer 2 3 0 0 0 3 34 2.03
Bubic, W, 2-2 2 2-3 5 2 2 1 2 50 4.17
E.Santana, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 21 3.82
Brentz, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.93
Barlow, H, 10 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 2.06
Holland, S, 4-7 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.15

Inherited runners-scored_E.Santana 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:20. A_29,870 (37,903).

