Kansas City 5, Boston 3

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|11
|3
|2
|11
|
|Arroyo 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.262
|Verdugo lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.308
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.283
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Gonzalez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|D.Santana cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.118
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|5
|8
|
|Merrifield rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.246
|Perez c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.187
|1-Dyson pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Mondesi ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.344
|Dozier lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.148
|Barlow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|M.Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Lopez 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Boston
|001
|010
|010_3
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|003
|001
|10x_5
|10
|0
1-ran for Soler in the 7th.
LOB_Boston 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Vázquez (12), Merrifield 2 (18). HR_Devers (17), off Barlow; Mondesi (4), off Pivetta; Perez (18), off Andriese. RBIs_Verdugo (32), Martinez (42), Devers (56), Mondesi 3 (9), Merrifield (38), Perez (46).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Devers, D.Santana); Kansas City 3 (Mondesi, Dozier, C.Santana). RISP_Boston 2 for 9; Kansas City 1 for 7.
GIDP_Gonzalez, Mondesi.
DP_Boston 1 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Gonzalez); Kansas City 2 (Lopez, C.Santana; Lopez, Perez, Gutierrez, Lopez).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 6-3
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|3
|6
|98
|4.36
|Andriese
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|29
|5.40
|Rios
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmer
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|2.03
|Bubic, W, 2-2
|2
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|50
|4.17
|E.Santana, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3.82
|Brentz, H, 7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.93
|Barlow, H, 10
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|2.06
|Holland, S, 4-7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.15
Inherited runners-scored_E.Santana 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:20. A_29,870 (37,903).
