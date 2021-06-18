Kansas City 5, Boston 3

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 11 3 2 11 Arroyo 2b 5 0 1 0 0 3 .262 Verdugo lf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .291 Martinez dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .308 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .321 Devers 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .283 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .261 Vázquez c 4 0 3 0 0 0 .267 Gonzalez 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .197 D.Santana cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .118

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 10 5 5 8 Merrifield rf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .271 C.Santana 1b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .246 Perez c 4 2 2 1 0 1 .291 Soler dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .187 1-Dyson pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Mondesi ss 3 1 1 3 1 0 .344 Dozier lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .148 Barlow p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .232 M.Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .233 Lopez 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .242

Boston 001 010 010_3 11 0 Kansas City 003 001 10x_5 10 0

1-ran for Soler in the 7th.

LOB_Boston 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Vázquez (12), Merrifield 2 (18). HR_Devers (17), off Barlow; Mondesi (4), off Pivetta; Perez (18), off Andriese. RBIs_Verdugo (32), Martinez (42), Devers (56), Mondesi 3 (9), Merrifield (38), Perez (46).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Devers, D.Santana); Kansas City 3 (Mondesi, Dozier, C.Santana). RISP_Boston 2 for 9; Kansas City 1 for 7.

GIDP_Gonzalez, Mondesi.

DP_Boston 1 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Gonzalez); Kansas City 2 (Lopez, C.Santana; Lopez, Perez, Gutierrez, Lopez).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, L, 6-3 5 6 3 3 3 6 98 4.36 Andriese 2 4 2 2 0 1 29 5.40 Rios 1 0 0 0 2 1 22 0.00

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Zimmer 2 3 0 0 0 3 34 2.03 Bubic, W, 2-2 2 2-3 5 2 2 1 2 50 4.17 E.Santana, H, 1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 21 3.82 Brentz, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.93 Barlow, H, 10 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 2.06 Holland, S, 4-7 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.15

Inherited runners-scored_E.Santana 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:20. A_29,870 (37,903).

