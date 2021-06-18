Kansas City 5, Boston 3

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|11
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|
|Arroyo 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Merrifield rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Verdugo lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Perez c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Dyson pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Dozier lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Barlow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Santana cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lopez 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Boston
|001
|010
|010
|—
|3
|Kansas City
|003
|001
|10x
|—
|5
DP_Boston 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Boston 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Vázquez (12), Merrifield 2 (18). HR_Devers (17), Mondesi (4), Perez (18).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta L,6-3
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Andriese
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Rios
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zimmer
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bubic W,2-2
|2
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|E.Santana H,1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Brentz H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barlow H,10
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Holland S,4-7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:20. A_29,870 (37,903).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments