Sports News

Kansas City 5, Boston 3

The Associated Press
June 18, 2021 11:48 pm
Boston Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 11 3 Totals 32 5 10 5
Arroyo 2b 5 0 1 0 Merrifield rf 5 0 2 1
Verdugo lf 5 0 2 1 C.Santana 1b 2 1 1 0
Martinez dh 4 0 1 1 Perez c 4 2 2 1
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Soler dh 4 0 1 0
Devers 3b 4 1 1 1 Dyson pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 Mondesi ss 3 1 1 3
Vázquez c 4 0 3 0 Dozier lf 4 0 0 0
Gonzalez 1b 4 1 1 0 Barlow p 0 0 0 0
D.Santana cf 3 1 1 0 Holland p 0 0 0 0
Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0
M.Taylor cf 4 0 1 0
Lopez 2b 3 1 2 0
Boston 001 010 010 3
Kansas City 003 001 10x 5

DP_Boston 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Boston 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Vázquez (12), Merrifield 2 (18). HR_Devers (17), Mondesi (4), Perez (18).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pivetta L,6-3 5 6 3 3 3 6
Andriese 2 4 2 2 0 1
Rios 1 0 0 0 2 1
Kansas City
Zimmer 2 3 0 0 0 3
Bubic W,2-2 2 2-3 5 2 2 1 2
E.Santana H,1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
Brentz H,7 1 0 0 0 0 2
Barlow H,10 1 2 1 1 0 1
Holland S,4-7 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:20. A_29,870 (37,903).

