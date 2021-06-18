Kansas City 5, Boston 3

Boston Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 3 11 3 Totals 32 5 10 5 Arroyo 2b 5 0 1 0 Merrifield rf 5 0 2 1 Verdugo lf 5 0 2 1 C.Santana 1b 2 1 1 0 Martinez dh 4 0 1 1 Perez c 4 2 2 1 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Soler dh 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 4 1 1 1 Dyson pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 Mondesi ss 3 1 1 3 Vázquez c 4 0 3 0 Dozier lf 4 0 0 0 Gonzalez 1b 4 1 1 0 Barlow p 0 0 0 0 D.Santana cf 3 1 1 0 Holland p 0 0 0 0 Gutierrez 3b 3 0 0 0 M.Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 Lopez 2b 3 1 2 0

Boston 001 010 010 — 3 Kansas City 003 001 10x — 5

DP_Boston 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Boston 8, Kansas City 8. 2B_Vázquez (12), Merrifield 2 (18). HR_Devers (17), Mondesi (4), Perez (18).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Pivetta L,6-3 5 6 3 3 3 6 Andriese 2 4 2 2 0 1 Rios 1 0 0 0 2 1

Kansas City Zimmer 2 3 0 0 0 3 Bubic W,2-2 2 2-3 5 2 2 1 2 E.Santana H,1 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 Brentz H,7 1 0 0 0 0 2 Barlow H,10 1 2 1 1 0 1 Holland S,4-7 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:20. A_29,870 (37,903).

