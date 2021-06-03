Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 5

By The Associated Press
June 3, 2021 11:30 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 10 5 Totals 32 6 9 5
Garlick rf-cf 3 0 0 0 Merrifield 2b 3 0 1 1
Donaldson 3b 5 3 3 2 C.Santana 1b 3 0 1 0
Polanco ss 4 1 3 1 Dyson pr-rf 0 1 0 0
Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 Perez dh 4 2 2 2
Larnach lf 4 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 3 0 1 1
Sanó 1b 2 1 0 1 Soler rf 3 0 0 0
Jeffers c 4 0 2 0 Lopez pr-ss 0 0 0 0
Celestino cf 3 0 0 0 Dozier 3b-1b 4 1 1 1
Kirilloff ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0
Gordon 2b 4 0 1 1 Alberto ss-3b 4 1 1 0
Gallagher c 4 1 2 0
Minnesota 100 120 100 5
Kansas City 101 210 10x 6

E_Celestino 2 (2), Bubic (1). DP_Minnesota 0, Kansas City 3. LOB_Minnesota 6, Kansas City 6. 2B_Donaldson (11), Polanco (13). HR_Donaldson 2 (7), Perez 2 (14), Dozier (7). SB_Benintendi (7), Dyson (4). SF_Sanó (1), Merrifield (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Happ 5 9 5 5 0 2
Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 0
Robles L,1-2 1 0 1 0 2 1
Farrell 1 0 0 0 0 2
Kansas City
Bubic 4 1-3 8 4 3 2 6
Zimmer 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Junis W,2-3 1 2 1 1 0 0
Barlow S,2-3 2 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_Happ (Benintendi).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jeff Nelson.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_3:02. A_11,072 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 ISS World Europe
6|2 Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Band kicks off summer concert series with performance at Washington Navy Yard