Kansas City 6, Minnesota 5

Minnesota Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 10 5 Totals 32 6 9 5 Garlick rf-cf 3 0 0 0 Merrifield 2b 3 0 1 1 Donaldson 3b 5 3 3 2 C.Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 Polanco ss 4 1 3 1 Dyson pr-rf 0 1 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 Perez dh 4 2 2 2 Larnach lf 4 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 3 0 1 1 Sanó 1b 2 1 0 1 Soler rf 3 0 0 0 Jeffers c 4 0 2 0 Lopez pr-ss 0 0 0 0 Celestino cf 3 0 0 0 Dozier 3b-1b 4 1 1 1 Kirilloff ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 Gordon 2b 4 0 1 1 Alberto ss-3b 4 1 1 0 Gallagher c 4 1 2 0

Minnesota 100 120 100 — 5 Kansas City 101 210 10x — 6

E_Celestino 2 (2), Bubic (1). DP_Minnesota 0, Kansas City 3. LOB_Minnesota 6, Kansas City 6. 2B_Donaldson (11), Polanco (13). HR_Donaldson 2 (7), Perez 2 (14), Dozier (7). SB_Benintendi (7), Dyson (4). SF_Sanó (1), Merrifield (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Happ 5 9 5 5 0 2 Duffey 1 0 0 0 0 0 Robles L,1-2 1 0 1 0 2 1 Farrell 1 0 0 0 0 2

Kansas City Bubic 4 1-3 8 4 3 2 6 Zimmer 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Junis W,2-3 1 2 1 1 0 0 Barlow S,2-3 2 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_Happ (Benintendi).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:02. A_11,072 (37,903).

