Kansas City 6, Minnesota 5

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|5
|
|Garlick rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|3
|3
|2
|
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Dyson pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perez dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Larnach lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Sanó 1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lopez pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Celestino cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier 3b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kirilloff ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Alberto ss-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallagher c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Minnesota
|100
|120
|100
|—
|5
|Kansas City
|101
|210
|10x
|—
|6
E_Celestino 2 (2), Bubic (1). DP_Minnesota 0, Kansas City 3. LOB_Minnesota 6, Kansas City 6. 2B_Donaldson (11), Polanco (13). HR_Donaldson 2 (7), Perez 2 (14), Dozier (7). SB_Benintendi (7), Dyson (4). SF_Sanó (1), Merrifield (6).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Happ
|5
|
|9
|5
|5
|0
|2
|Duffey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles L,1-2
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Farrell
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bubic
|4
|1-3
|8
|4
|3
|2
|6
|Zimmer
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Junis W,2-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Barlow S,2-3
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Happ (Benintendi).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:02. A_11,072 (37,903).
