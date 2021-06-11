Kansas City 6, Oakland 1

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowrie dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Pinder 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soler dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bolt cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|330
|—
|6
|Oakland
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
E_Benintendi (3), Murphy (2). DP_Kansas City 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Oakland 2. 2B_Dozier (8), Perez (12). HR_Benintendi (7), Soler (6), Lowrie (5).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minor W,5-3
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas L,6-6
|6
|1-3
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8
|Smith
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luzardo
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Bedrosian
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:41. A_3,211 (46,847).
