Kansas City 6, Oakland 1

By The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 12:39 am
Kansas City Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 29 1 3 1
Merrifield 2b 5 0 0 0 Canha lf 4 0 0 0
C.Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 Lowrie dh 4 1 1 1
Benintendi lf 4 2 2 1 Pinder 2b 4 0 0 0
Perez c 4 1 1 0 Olson 1b 3 0 1 0
Soler dh 3 2 1 2 Murphy c 3 0 0 0
Dozier rf 4 1 1 1 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0
Gutierrez 3b 4 0 2 2 Piscotty rf 3 0 1 0
Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 Andrus ss 2 0 0 0
Lopez ss 4 0 1 0 Bolt cf 3 0 0 0
Kansas City 000 000 330 6
Oakland 000 100 000 1

E_Benintendi (3), Murphy (2). DP_Kansas City 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Kansas City 4, Oakland 2. 2B_Dozier (8), Perez (12). HR_Benintendi (7), Soler (6), Lowrie (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Minor W,5-3 7 3 1 1 1 8
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Montas L,6-6 6 1-3 5 3 2 0 8
Smith 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Luzardo 1 3 3 3 0 0
Bedrosian 1 2 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:41. A_3,211 (46,847).

