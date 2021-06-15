Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Keuchel expected to start for the White Sox against the Rays

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 3:10 am
1 min read
      

Tampa Bay Rays (43-24, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (41-25, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (2-1, 4.55 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (5-1, 4.02 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -114, Rays -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays head to face the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

The White Sox are 25-12 on their home turf. Chicago ranks fourth in the majors in hitting with a .253 batting average, Nick Madrigal leads the team with an average of .305.

The Rays are 24-10 on the road. The Tampa Bay pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.29, Ryan Yarbrough paces the staff with a mark of 3.63.

The Rays won the last meeting 5-2. J.P. Feyereisen earned his third victory and Randy Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Lance Lynn registered his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 11 home runs and has 49 RBIs.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 32 extra base hits and 50 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .245 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rays: 8-2, .251 batting average, 2.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 The Future of Open Source Analytics in...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army senior leaders participate in wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of the Army's birthday