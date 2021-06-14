On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kevin De Bruyne back at training with Belgium teammates

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 1:11 pm
< a min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has returned to training with his teammates, raising hopes he will be available for Thursday’s game against Denmark at the European Championship.

De Bruyne missed Belgium’s 3-0 opening win over Russia in St. Petersburg. The top-ranked FIFA team will next play the Danes in Copenhagen in Group B.

The 29-year-old De Bruyne fractured his nose and eye socket in a collision with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger while playing for Manchester City in the Champions League final last month. De Bruyne had to be replaced in the 60th minute of the match, which Chelsea won 1-0.

The Belgian soccer federation said Monday that De Bruyne has been training with the rest of the group since Sunday.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 WHF Foundation Golf Tournament 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Harry S. Truman conducts a live-fire exercise with RAM-116 missile and the close-in weapons system