Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kim expected to start as Cardinals host the Marlins

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 3:10 am
1 min read
      

Miami Marlins (29-37, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (33-33, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (7-3, 2.02 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-4, 4.05 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -114, Marlins -102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Miami will square off on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 17-15 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .297, led by Dylan Carlson with a mark of .345.

The Marlins have gone 13-23 away from home. The Miami offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Jazz Chisholm Jr. leads the team with a mark of .278.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 4-2. Giovanny Gallegos earned his fourth victory and Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with an RBI for St. Louis. Dylan Floro registered his fourth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O’Neill leads the Cardinals with 15 home runs and is batting .291.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 24 extra base hits and is slugging .482.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, .230 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .271 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Justin Williams: (neck), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (back), Miguel Rojas: (finger), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 The Future of Open Source Analytics in...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army senior leaders participate in wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in honor of the Army's birthday