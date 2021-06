Koeman to stay on as Barcelona coach for next season

By The Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) ā€” Ronald Koeman will remain Barcelona’s coach next season, club president Joan Laporta said on Thursday.

The decision was announced after a meeting of the club’s board of directors.

ā€œIā€™d like to announce that, after a period of reflection, we have decided to continue with Koeman,” Laporta said.

Koeman has another year left on his contract, but Laporta had said the club was considering whether to keep him in charge after a disappointing season in which Barcelona only won the Copa del Rey.



