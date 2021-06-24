Korn Ferry Tour Maine Open Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Falmouth Country Club
|North Course
|Falmouth, Maine
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,326; Par: 71
|First Round
Steve LeBrun 32-32_64 -7
Brett Stegmaier 32-32_64 -7
Brent Grant 31-33_64 -7
Jim Knous 31-33_64 -7
Brady Schnell 33-33_66 -5
Mark Blakefield 33-33_66 -5
Brian Richey 32-34_66 -5
Alex Chiarella 30-36_66 -5
Chase Wright 33-34_67 -4
Chad Ramey 32-35_67 -4
Cameron Young 32-35_67 -4
Lee Hodges 32-35_67 -4
Patrick Fishburn 33-34_67 -4
Jamie Arnold 31-36_67 -4
Adam Svensson 33-34_67 -4
Patrick Flavin 31-36_67 -4
Josh McCarthy 34-33_67 -4
Peter Uihlein 32-36_68 -3
Rick Lamb 34-34_68 -3
Kevin Roy 32-36_68 -3
Steve Lewton 33-35_68 -3
Max Rottluff 36-32_68 -3
Jonathan Randolph 32-36_68 -3
Kyle Reifers 34-34_68 -3
KK Limbhasut 36-32_68 -3
Stephen Franken 32-36_68 -3
Ben Kohles 34-35_69 -2
Brandon Harkins 34-35_69 -2
Luke Guthrie 33-36_69 -2
Tyrone Van Aswegen 33-36_69 -2
Spencer Levin 34-35_69 -2
Taylor Pendrith 34-35_69 -2
Nicolas Echavarria 36-33_69 -2
Dawie van der Walt 32-37_69 -2
Evan Harmeling 35-34_69 -2
Ben Silverman 33-36_69 -2
Conrad Shindler 34-35_69 -2
Chip McDaniel 32-37_69 -2
Brad Brunner 34-35_69 -2
Shawn Warren 33-36_69 -2
T.J. Vogel 33-36_69 -2
Brandon Crick 32-37_69 -2
Erik Compton 33-36_69 -2
Drew Weaver 34-35_69 -2
Alex Prugh 36-34_70 -1
Wade Binfield 34-36_70 -1
Scott Gutschewski 34-36_70 -1
Mickey DeMorat 32-38_70 -1
Jake Knapp 35-35_70 -1
Robby Ormand 36-34_70 -1
Mark Baldwin 34-36_70 -1
Dylan Wu 33-37_70 -1
Tag Ridings 35-35_70 -1
Jimmy Stanger 34-36_70 -1
Paul Haley II 34-36_70 -1
Nicholas Thompson 33-37_70 -1
David Pastore 33-37_70 -1
Mark Hensby 35-36_71 E
James Driscoll 33-38_71 E
Hayden Buckley 36-35_71 E
Marcelo Rozo 33-38_71 E
José de Jesús Rodríguez 33-38_71 E
Erik Barnes 35-36_71 E
Vince India 37-34_71 E
Jonathan Hodge 33-38_71 E
James Nicholas 39-32_71 E
Jordan Hahn 36-35_71 E
John VanDerLaan 31-40_71 E
Sean Kelly 34-37_71 E
Seth Reeves 34-37_71 E
Jamie Lovemark 33-38_71 E
David Kocher 35-36_71 E
Harry Hall 34-37_71 E
Joey Garber 33-38_71 E
Joshua Creel 35-36_71 E
Zach Wright 36-35_71 E
Nick Voke 35-36_71 E
Andy Pope 35-36_71 E
Eric Cole 34-37_71 E
Dominic Bozzelli 37-35_72 +1
Martin Piller 36-36_72 +1
Whee Kim 35-37_72 +1
Blayne Barber 36-36_72 +1
Brandon Wu 36-36_72 +1
Rodrigo Lee 34-38_72 +1
Billy Tom Sargent 37-35_72 +1
Gunner Wiebe 37-35_72 +1
Taylor Moore 36-36_72 +1
Justin Lower 36-36_72 +1
Sangmoon Bae 35-37_72 +1
Trey Mullinax 33-39_72 +1
Tommy Gainey 37-35_72 +1
Anders Albertson 36-36_72 +1
Curtis Thompson 33-39_72 +1
Brett Drewitt 35-37_72 +1
Chandler Phillips 36-36_72 +1
Grant Hirschman 35-38_73 +2
Jared Wolfe 35-38_73 +2
Derek Ernst 35-38_73 +2
Kevin Lucas 35-38_73 +2
Chandler Blanchet 36-37_73 +2
Danny Walker 34-39_73 +2
Jack Maguire 37-36_73 +2
Hoke Carlton 36-37_73 +2
Austin Smotherman 36-37_73 +2
Ollie Schniederjans 36-37_73 +2
Max Greyserman 35-38_73 +2
Lorens Chan 37-36_73 +2
Kevin Yu 36-37_73 +2
Garett Reband 36-37_73 +2
Will Cannon 34-39_73 +2
Ryan McCormick 36-37_73 +2
George Cunningham 36-38_74 +3
Blake Trimble 36-38_74 +3
Zach Zaback 35-39_74 +3
Ross Miller 36-38_74 +3
Zander Winston 35-39_74 +3
Brian Campbell 34-40_74 +3
Taylor Dickson 34-40_74 +3
Trevor Cone 35-39_74 +3
Bobby Bai 34-40_74 +3
J.T. Griffin 35-39_74 +3
Taylor Montgomery 34-41_75 +4
Ryan Siegler 35-40_75 +4
John Somers 32-43_75 +4
Roberto Díaz 36-39_75 +4
Greg Yates 37-38_75 +4
Andrew Novak 40-35_75 +4
Paul Barjon 36-39_75 +4
Dan McCarthy 35-40_75 +4
Harrison Endycott 35-40_75 +4
Sahith Theegala 37-38_75 +4
Jon Curran 36-39_75 +4
Alex Kang 33-43_76 +5
Andre Metzger 36-40_76 +5
Cyril Bouniol 35-41_76 +5
Michael Miller 35-41_76 +5
Matt Atkins 38-38_76 +5
Augusto Núñez 37-39_76 +5
Billy Kennerly 38-39_77 +6
Julián Etulain 38-39_77 +6
Charlie Saxon 36-41_77 +6
Chase Johnson 35-42_77 +6
Matthew Campbell 35-42_77 +6
Aman Gupta 35-42_77 +6
Alistair Docherty 39-39_78 +7
Kevin Dougherty 36-42_78 +7
Dawson Armstrong 39-40_79 +8
Lee McCoy 38-43_81 +10
Caleb Manuel 35-50_85 +14
Broc Everett 42-43_85 +14
Daniel Venezio 41-44_85 +14
Jace McCarron 42-44_86 +15
