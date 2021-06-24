Korn Ferry Tour Maine Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Falmouth Country Club
|North Course
|Falmouth, Maine
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,326; Par: 71
|First Round
Steve LeBrun 32-32_64
Brett Stegmaier 32-32_64
Brent Grant 31-33_64
Jim Knous 31-33_64
Brady Schnell 33-33_66
Mark Blakefield 33-33_66
Brian Richey 32-34_66
Alex Chiarella 30-36_66
Chase Wright 33-34_67
Chad Ramey 32-35_67
Cameron Young 32-35_67
Lee Hodges 32-35_67
Patrick Fishburn 33-34_67
Jamie Arnold 31-36_67
Adam Svensson 33-34_67
Patrick Flavin 31-36_67
Josh McCarthy 34-33_67
Peter Uihlein 32-36_68
Rick Lamb 34-34_68
Kevin Roy 32-36_68
Steve Lewton 33-35_68
Max Rottluff 36-32_68
Jonathan Randolph 32-36_68
Kyle Reifers 34-34_68
KK Limbhasut 36-32_68
Stephen Franken 32-36_68
Ben Kohles 34-35_69
Brandon Harkins 34-35_69
Luke Guthrie 33-36_69
Tyrone Van Aswegen 33-36_69
Spencer Levin 34-35_69
Taylor Pendrith 34-35_69
Nicolas Echavarria 36-33_69
Dawie van der Walt 32-37_69
Evan Harmeling 35-34_69
Ben Silverman 33-36_69
Conrad Shindler 34-35_69
Chip McDaniel 32-37_69
Brad Brunner 34-35_69
Shawn Warren 33-36_69
T.J. Vogel 33-36_69
Brandon Crick 32-37_69
Erik Compton 33-36_69
Drew Weaver 34-35_69
Alex Prugh 36-34_70
Wade Binfield 34-36_70
Scott Gutschewski 34-36_70
Mickey DeMorat 32-38_70
Jake Knapp 35-35_70
Robby Ormand 36-34_70
Mark Baldwin 34-36_70
Dylan Wu 33-37_70
Tag Ridings 35-35_70
Jimmy Stanger 34-36_70
Paul Haley II 34-36_70
Nicholas Thompson 33-37_70
David Pastore 33-37_70
Mark Hensby 35-36_71
James Driscoll 33-38_71
Hayden Buckley 36-35_71
Marcelo Rozo 33-38_71
José de Jesús Rodríguez 33-38_71
Erik Barnes 35-36_71
Vince India 37-34_71
Jonathan Hodge 33-38_71
James Nicholas 39-32_71
Jordan Hahn 36-35_71
John VanDerLaan 31-40_71
Sean Kelly 34-37_71
Seth Reeves 34-37_71
Jamie Lovemark 33-38_71
David Kocher 35-36_71
Harry Hall 34-37_71
Joey Garber 33-38_71
Joshua Creel 35-36_71
Zach Wright 36-35_71
Nick Voke 35-36_71
Andy Pope 35-36_71
Eric Cole 34-37_71
Dominic Bozzelli 37-35_72
Martin Piller 36-36_72
Whee Kim 35-37_72
Blayne Barber 36-36_72
Brandon Wu 36-36_72
Rodrigo Lee 34-38_72
Billy Tom Sargent 37-35_72
Gunner Wiebe 37-35_72
Taylor Moore 36-36_72
Justin Lower 36-36_72
Sangmoon Bae 35-37_72
Trey Mullinax 33-39_72
Tommy Gainey 37-35_72
Anders Albertson 36-36_72
Curtis Thompson 33-39_72
Brett Drewitt 35-37_72
Chandler Phillips 36-36_72
Grant Hirschman 35-38_73
Jared Wolfe 35-38_73
Derek Ernst 35-38_73
Kevin Lucas 35-38_73
Chandler Blanchet 36-37_73
Danny Walker 34-39_73
Jack Maguire 37-36_73
Hoke Carlton 36-37_73
Austin Smotherman 36-37_73
Ollie Schniederjans 36-37_73
Max Greyserman 35-38_73
Lorens Chan 37-36_73
Kevin Yu 36-37_73
Garett Reband 36-37_73
Will Cannon 34-39_73
Ryan McCormick 36-37_73
George Cunningham 36-38_74
Blake Trimble 36-38_74
Zach Zaback 35-39_74
Ross Miller 36-38_74
Zander Winston 35-39_74
Brian Campbell 34-40_74
Taylor Dickson 34-40_74
Trevor Cone 35-39_74
Bobby Bai 34-40_74
J.T. Griffin 35-39_74
Taylor Montgomery 34-41_75
Ryan Siegler 35-40_75
John Somers 32-43_75
Roberto Díaz 36-39_75
Greg Yates 37-38_75
Andrew Novak 40-35_75
Paul Barjon 36-39_75
Dan McCarthy 35-40_75
Harrison Endycott 35-40_75
Sahith Theegala 37-38_75
Jon Curran 36-39_75
Alex Kang 33-43_76
Andre Metzger 36-40_76
Cyril Bouniol 35-41_76
Michael Miller 35-41_76
Matt Atkins 38-38_76
Augusto Núñez 37-39_76
Billy Kennerly 38-39_77
Julián Etulain 38-39_77
Charlie Saxon 36-41_77
Chase Johnson 35-42_77
Matthew Campbell 35-42_77
Aman Gupta 35-42_77
Alistair Docherty 39-39_78
Kevin Dougherty 36-42_78
Dawson Armstrong 39-40_79
Lee McCoy 38-43_81
Caleb Manuel 35-50_85
Broc Everett 42-43_85
Daniel Venezio 41-44_85
Jace McCarron 42-44_86
