Korn Ferry Tour Maine Open Scores

The Associated Press
June 24, 2021 7:47 pm
Thursday
At Falmouth Country Club
North Course
Falmouth, Maine
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,326; Par: 71
First Round

Steve LeBrun 32-32_64

Brett Stegmaier 32-32_64

Brent Grant 31-33_64

Jim Knous 31-33_64

Brady Schnell 33-33_66

Mark Blakefield 33-33_66

Brian Richey 32-34_66

Alex Chiarella 30-36_66

Chase Wright 33-34_67

Chad Ramey 32-35_67

Cameron Young 32-35_67

Lee Hodges 32-35_67

Patrick Fishburn 33-34_67

Jamie Arnold 31-36_67

Adam Svensson 33-34_67

Patrick Flavin 31-36_67

Josh McCarthy 34-33_67

Peter Uihlein 32-36_68

Rick Lamb 34-34_68

Kevin Roy 32-36_68

Steve Lewton 33-35_68

Max Rottluff 36-32_68

Jonathan Randolph 32-36_68

Kyle Reifers 34-34_68

KK Limbhasut 36-32_68

Stephen Franken 32-36_68

Ben Kohles 34-35_69

Brandon Harkins 34-35_69

Luke Guthrie 33-36_69

Tyrone Van Aswegen 33-36_69

Spencer Levin 34-35_69

Taylor Pendrith 34-35_69

Nicolas Echavarria 36-33_69

Dawie van der Walt 32-37_69

Evan Harmeling 35-34_69

Ben Silverman 33-36_69

Conrad Shindler 34-35_69

Chip McDaniel 32-37_69

Brad Brunner 34-35_69

Shawn Warren 33-36_69

T.J. Vogel 33-36_69

Brandon Crick 32-37_69

Erik Compton 33-36_69

Drew Weaver 34-35_69

Alex Prugh 36-34_70

Wade Binfield 34-36_70

Scott Gutschewski 34-36_70

Mickey DeMorat 32-38_70

Jake Knapp 35-35_70

Robby Ormand 36-34_70

Mark Baldwin 34-36_70

Dylan Wu 33-37_70

Tag Ridings 35-35_70

Jimmy Stanger 34-36_70

Paul Haley II 34-36_70

Nicholas Thompson 33-37_70

David Pastore 33-37_70

Mark Hensby 35-36_71

James Driscoll 33-38_71

Hayden Buckley 36-35_71

Marcelo Rozo 33-38_71

José de Jesús Rodríguez 33-38_71

Erik Barnes 35-36_71

Vince India 37-34_71

Jonathan Hodge 33-38_71

James Nicholas 39-32_71

Jordan Hahn 36-35_71

John VanDerLaan 31-40_71

Sean Kelly 34-37_71

Seth Reeves 34-37_71

Jamie Lovemark 33-38_71

David Kocher 35-36_71

Harry Hall 34-37_71

Joey Garber 33-38_71

Joshua Creel 35-36_71

Zach Wright 36-35_71

Nick Voke 35-36_71

Andy Pope 35-36_71

Eric Cole 34-37_71

Dominic Bozzelli 37-35_72

Martin Piller 36-36_72

Whee Kim 35-37_72

Blayne Barber 36-36_72

Brandon Wu 36-36_72

Rodrigo Lee 34-38_72

Billy Tom Sargent 37-35_72

Gunner Wiebe 37-35_72

Taylor Moore 36-36_72

Justin Lower 36-36_72

Sangmoon Bae 35-37_72

Trey Mullinax 33-39_72

Tommy Gainey 37-35_72

Anders Albertson 36-36_72

Curtis Thompson 33-39_72

Brett Drewitt 35-37_72

Chandler Phillips 36-36_72

Grant Hirschman 35-38_73

Jared Wolfe 35-38_73

Derek Ernst 35-38_73

Kevin Lucas 35-38_73

Chandler Blanchet 36-37_73

Danny Walker 34-39_73

Jack Maguire 37-36_73

Hoke Carlton 36-37_73

Austin Smotherman 36-37_73

Ollie Schniederjans 36-37_73

Max Greyserman 35-38_73

Lorens Chan 37-36_73

Kevin Yu 36-37_73

Garett Reband 36-37_73

Will Cannon 34-39_73

Ryan McCormick 36-37_73

George Cunningham 36-38_74

Blake Trimble 36-38_74

Zach Zaback 35-39_74

Ross Miller 36-38_74

Zander Winston 35-39_74

Brian Campbell 34-40_74

Taylor Dickson 34-40_74

Trevor Cone 35-39_74

Bobby Bai 34-40_74

J.T. Griffin 35-39_74

Taylor Montgomery 34-41_75

Ryan Siegler 35-40_75

John Somers 32-43_75

Roberto Díaz 36-39_75

Greg Yates 37-38_75

Andrew Novak 40-35_75

Paul Barjon 36-39_75

Dan McCarthy 35-40_75

Harrison Endycott 35-40_75

Sahith Theegala 37-38_75

Jon Curran 36-39_75

Alex Kang 33-43_76

Andre Metzger 36-40_76

Cyril Bouniol 35-41_76

Michael Miller 35-41_76

Matt Atkins 38-38_76

Augusto Núñez 37-39_76

Billy Kennerly 38-39_77

Julián Etulain 38-39_77

Charlie Saxon 36-41_77

Chase Johnson 35-42_77

Matthew Campbell 35-42_77

Aman Gupta 35-42_77

Alistair Docherty 39-39_78

Kevin Dougherty 36-42_78

Dawson Armstrong 39-40_79

Lee McCoy 38-43_81

Caleb Manuel 35-50_85

Broc Everett 42-43_85

Daniel Venezio 41-44_85

Jace McCarron 42-44_86

