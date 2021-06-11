On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Korn Ferry Tour Rex Hospital Open Par Scores

The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 8:13 pm
4 min read
      
Friday
At Thornblade Club
Greer, S.C.
Purse: $700,000
Thornblade Club Course
Yardage: 7,062; Par: 71
The Cliffs Valley Course
Yardage: 7,029; Par: 72

Partial Second Round

Play suspended due to weather (43 DNF)

Justin Lower 64CV-63TC_127  -16

Mito Pereira 65CV-63TC_128  -15

Michael Miller 62TC-66CV_128  -15

Tommy Gainey 68TC-61CV_129  -14

Jonathan Hodge 65TC-65CV_130  -13

Joey Garber 68CV-63TC_131  -12

Nicolas Echavarria 65TC-67CV_132  -11

Jimmy Stanger 65CV-67TC_132  -11

Lee Hodges 64CV-69TC_133  -10

Max McGreevy 68TC-65CV_133  -10

Charlie Saxon 64TC-69CV_133  -10

Zecheng Dou 68CV-65TC_133  -10

Augusto Núñez 67TC-66CV_133  -10

Alex Chiarella 65CV-68TC_133  -10

Andrew Novak 68TC-66CV_134   -9

Joshua Creel 67TC-67CV_134   -9

Julián Etulain 68TC-66CV_134   -9

Jake Knapp 65TC-69CV_134   -9

Jamie Arnold 66TC-68CV_134   -9

Davis Riley 65CV-69TC_134   -9

Stephen Franken 67CV-67TC_134   -9

Brandon Wu 67CV-68TC_135   -8

Brandon Crick 69TC-66CV_135   -8

David Kocher 68TC-67CV_135   -8

Jamie Lovemark 65CV-70TC_135   -8

Andy Pope 67TC-68CV_135   -8

Steve Lewton 69CV-66TC_135   -8

Shad Tuten 65CV-70TC_135   -8

James Nicholas 70CV-65TC_135   -8

Stephan Jaeger 65CV-70TC_135   -8

Paul Haley II 66CV-69TC_135   -8

Ben Silverman 68CV-67TC_135   -8

Jason Millard 68CV-68TC_136   -7

Brian Campbell 65CV-71TC_136   -7

Andre Metzger 69TC-67CV_136   -7

David Skinns 68CV-68TC_136   -7

Alex Kang 69TC-67CV_136   -7

Billy Kennerly 70CV-66TC_136   -7

Taylor Montgomery 68CV-68TC_136   -7

Dawson Armstrong 70CV-66TC_136   -7

Roberto Díaz 71TC-66CV_137   -6

Will Wilcox 69TC-68CV_137   -6

Kyle Reifers 70CV-67TC_137   -6

Trevor Cone 70CV-67TC_137   -6

KK Limbhasut 67TC-70CV_137   -6

Lorens Chan 68TC-69CV_137   -6

Kevin Roy 70TC-67CV_137   -6

OJ Farrell 66CV-71TC_137   -6

Bobby Bai 71TC-66CV_137   -6

Jonathan Randolph 69CV-68TC_137   -6

Erik Barnes 70CV-67TC_137   -6

Chad Ramey 66CV-71TC_137   -6

Wade Binfield 69CV-69TC_138   -5

Brady Schnell 68TC-70CV_138   -5

Derek Lamely 73TC-65CV_138   -5

Luke Guthrie 71CV-67TC_138   -5

Ross Miller 67CV-71TC_138   -5

Marcelo Rozo 68TC-70CV_138   -5

Brett Drewitt 68CV-70TC_138   -5

Kent Bulle 69TC-69CV_138   -5

Tag Ridings 71TC-68CV_139   -4

Kyle Jones 71CV-68TC_139   -4

Spencer Levin 69CV-70TC_139   -4

Grant Hirschman 70TC-69CV_139   -4

Braden Thornberry 67CV-72TC_139   -4

John Somers 69TC-70CV_139   -4

Conrad Shindler 70CV-69TC_139   -4

Max Rottluff 72CV-67TC_139   -4

Harry Hall 69CV-70TC_139   -4

Ryan McCormick 73TC-66CV_139   -4

Chase Koepka 69CV-70TC_139   -4

Albin Choi 69TC-70CV_139   -4

Nicholas Thompson 70CV-69TC_139   -4

Brett Coletta 68CV-71TC_139   -4

Jack Maguire 69CV-70TC_139   -4

Steven Alker 70CV-70TC_140   -3

Andres Gonzales 67CV-73TC_140   -3

John Chin 70CV-70TC_140   -3

Mark Blakefield 71CV-69TC_140   -3

Eric Cole 67CV-73TC_140   -3

Matt Atkins 69CV-71TC_140   -3

Ben Kohles 69CV-71TC_140   -3

Curtis Luck 68CV-72TC_140   -3

Greg Yates 69CV-71TC_140   -3

Kevin Lucas 72CV-68TC_140   -3

John Oda 70TC-71CV_141   -2

Eric Axley 69TC-72CV_141   -2

Mark Baldwin 69TC-72CV_141   -2

Brad Brunner 71TC-70CV_141   -2

Whee Kim 69TC-72CV_141   -2

Martin Piller 70CV-71TC_141   -2

Will Cannon 71CV-70TC_141   -2

Daniel Summerhays 70CV-72TC_142   -1

Rick Lamb 70TC-72CV_142   -1

Scott Langley 70CV-72TC_142   -1

Taylor Moore 69CV-73TC_142   -1

Rico Hoey 68CV-74TC_142   -1

Shane Smith 70TC-72CV_142   -1

Kyle Westmoreland 69TC-73CV_142   -1

Billy Tom Sargent 75CV-67TC_142   -1

Theo Humphrey 72CV-70TC_142   -1

Rodrigo Lee 73CV-70TC_143    E

Chandler Blanchet 74TC-69CV_143    E

Anders Albertson 71CV-72TC_143    E

Drew Weaver 71CV-72TC_143    E

Patrick Fishburn 75TC-69CV_144   +1

Harrison Endycott 75TC-69CV_144   +1

Tom Whitney 69CV-75TC_144   +1

Austin Smotherman 74TC-71CV_145   +2

Sean Kelly 71CV-74TC_145   +2

Matthew Picanso 74CV-73TC_147   +4

T.J. Vogel 72CV-75TC_147   +4

Zach Wright 70CV-78TC_148   +5

Michael Arnaud 72CV-77TC_149   +6

Ryan Ruffels 74CV-78TC_152   +9

Did Not Finish

Stuart Macdonald

Nick Hardy

Cameron Young

Seth Reeves

Chandler Phillips

Dawie van der Walt

Yechun Yuan

Kevin Yu

Steve LeBrun

Austin Eckroat

Vince India

Ollie Schniederjans

Dan McCarthy

Tyrone Van Aswegen

Dylan Wu

Trey Mullinax

Curtis Thompson

Evan Harmeling

Hayden Buckley

Brandon Harkins

Willie Mack III

Blayne Barber

Mickey DeMorat

Chip McDaniel

Taylor Dickson

J.T. Griffin

Jimmy Gunn

Carson Young

Sangmoon Bae

Zach Cabra

Greyson Sigg

Matt Ryan

Brian Richey

John VanDerLaan

Jared Wolfe

James Driscoll

Chase Wright

Garett Reband

Callum Tarren

Alex Prugh

Robby Ormand

Osten Waite

Cyril Bouniol

Chase Johnson

Leaderboard

SCORE  THRU

Justin Lower   -16    18

Mito Pereira   -15    18

Michael Miller   -15    18

Tommy Gainey   -14    18

Jonathan Hodge   -13    18

Joey Garber   -12    18

Nicolas Echavarria   -11    18

Jimmy Stanger   -11    18

Stuart Macdonald   -11    16

