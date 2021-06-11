Korn Ferry Tour Rex Hospital Open Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Thornblade Club
|Greer, S.C.
|Purse: $700,000
|Thornblade Club Course
|Yardage: 7,062; Par: 71
|The Cliffs Valley Course
|Yardage: 7,029; Par: 72
|Play suspended due to weather (43 DNF)
Justin Lower 64CV-63TC_127 -16
Mito Pereira 65CV-63TC_128 -15
Michael Miller 62TC-66CV_128 -15
Tommy Gainey 68TC-61CV_129 -14
Jonathan Hodge 65TC-65CV_130 -13
Joey Garber 68CV-63TC_131 -12
Nicolas Echavarria 65TC-67CV_132 -11
Jimmy Stanger 65CV-67TC_132 -11
Lee Hodges 64CV-69TC_133 -10
Max McGreevy 68TC-65CV_133 -10
Charlie Saxon 64TC-69CV_133 -10
Zecheng Dou 68CV-65TC_133 -10
Augusto Núñez 67TC-66CV_133 -10
Alex Chiarella 65CV-68TC_133 -10
Andrew Novak 68TC-66CV_134 -9
Joshua Creel 67TC-67CV_134 -9
Julián Etulain 68TC-66CV_134 -9
Jake Knapp 65TC-69CV_134 -9
Jamie Arnold 66TC-68CV_134 -9
Davis Riley 65CV-69TC_134 -9
Stephen Franken 67CV-67TC_134 -9
Brandon Wu 67CV-68TC_135 -8
Brandon Crick 69TC-66CV_135 -8
David Kocher 68TC-67CV_135 -8
Jamie Lovemark 65CV-70TC_135 -8
Andy Pope 67TC-68CV_135 -8
Steve Lewton 69CV-66TC_135 -8
Shad Tuten 65CV-70TC_135 -8
James Nicholas 70CV-65TC_135 -8
Stephan Jaeger 65CV-70TC_135 -8
Paul Haley II 66CV-69TC_135 -8
Ben Silverman 68CV-67TC_135 -8
Jason Millard 68CV-68TC_136 -7
Brian Campbell 65CV-71TC_136 -7
Andre Metzger 69TC-67CV_136 -7
David Skinns 68CV-68TC_136 -7
Alex Kang 69TC-67CV_136 -7
Billy Kennerly 70CV-66TC_136 -7
Taylor Montgomery 68CV-68TC_136 -7
Dawson Armstrong 70CV-66TC_136 -7
Roberto Díaz 71TC-66CV_137 -6
Will Wilcox 69TC-68CV_137 -6
Kyle Reifers 70CV-67TC_137 -6
Trevor Cone 70CV-67TC_137 -6
KK Limbhasut 67TC-70CV_137 -6
Lorens Chan 68TC-69CV_137 -6
Kevin Roy 70TC-67CV_137 -6
OJ Farrell 66CV-71TC_137 -6
Bobby Bai 71TC-66CV_137 -6
Jonathan Randolph 69CV-68TC_137 -6
Erik Barnes 70CV-67TC_137 -6
Chad Ramey 66CV-71TC_137 -6
Wade Binfield 69CV-69TC_138 -5
Brady Schnell 68TC-70CV_138 -5
Derek Lamely 73TC-65CV_138 -5
Luke Guthrie 71CV-67TC_138 -5
Ross Miller 67CV-71TC_138 -5
Marcelo Rozo 68TC-70CV_138 -5
Brett Drewitt 68CV-70TC_138 -5
Kent Bulle 69TC-69CV_138 -5
Tag Ridings 71TC-68CV_139 -4
Kyle Jones 71CV-68TC_139 -4
Spencer Levin 69CV-70TC_139 -4
Grant Hirschman 70TC-69CV_139 -4
Braden Thornberry 67CV-72TC_139 -4
John Somers 69TC-70CV_139 -4
Conrad Shindler 70CV-69TC_139 -4
Max Rottluff 72CV-67TC_139 -4
Harry Hall 69CV-70TC_139 -4
Ryan McCormick 73TC-66CV_139 -4
Chase Koepka 69CV-70TC_139 -4
Albin Choi 69TC-70CV_139 -4
Nicholas Thompson 70CV-69TC_139 -4
Brett Coletta 68CV-71TC_139 -4
Jack Maguire 69CV-70TC_139 -4
Steven Alker 70CV-70TC_140 -3
Andres Gonzales 67CV-73TC_140 -3
John Chin 70CV-70TC_140 -3
Mark Blakefield 71CV-69TC_140 -3
Eric Cole 67CV-73TC_140 -3
Matt Atkins 69CV-71TC_140 -3
Ben Kohles 69CV-71TC_140 -3
Curtis Luck 68CV-72TC_140 -3
Greg Yates 69CV-71TC_140 -3
Kevin Lucas 72CV-68TC_140 -3
John Oda 70TC-71CV_141 -2
Eric Axley 69TC-72CV_141 -2
Mark Baldwin 69TC-72CV_141 -2
Brad Brunner 71TC-70CV_141 -2
Whee Kim 69TC-72CV_141 -2
Martin Piller 70CV-71TC_141 -2
Will Cannon 71CV-70TC_141 -2
Daniel Summerhays 70CV-72TC_142 -1
Rick Lamb 70TC-72CV_142 -1
Scott Langley 70CV-72TC_142 -1
Taylor Moore 69CV-73TC_142 -1
Rico Hoey 68CV-74TC_142 -1
Shane Smith 70TC-72CV_142 -1
Kyle Westmoreland 69TC-73CV_142 -1
Billy Tom Sargent 75CV-67TC_142 -1
Theo Humphrey 72CV-70TC_142 -1
Rodrigo Lee 73CV-70TC_143 E
Chandler Blanchet 74TC-69CV_143 E
Anders Albertson 71CV-72TC_143 E
Drew Weaver 71CV-72TC_143 E
Patrick Fishburn 75TC-69CV_144 +1
Harrison Endycott 75TC-69CV_144 +1
Tom Whitney 69CV-75TC_144 +1
Austin Smotherman 74TC-71CV_145 +2
Sean Kelly 71CV-74TC_145 +2
Matthew Picanso 74CV-73TC_147 +4
T.J. Vogel 72CV-75TC_147 +4
Zach Wright 70CV-78TC_148 +5
Michael Arnaud 72CV-77TC_149 +6
Ryan Ruffels 74CV-78TC_152 +9
|Did Not Finish
Stuart Macdonald
Nick Hardy
Cameron Young
Seth Reeves
Chandler Phillips
Dawie van der Walt
Yechun Yuan
Kevin Yu
Steve LeBrun
Austin Eckroat
Vince India
Ollie Schniederjans
Dan McCarthy
Tyrone Van Aswegen
Dylan Wu
Trey Mullinax
Curtis Thompson
Evan Harmeling
Hayden Buckley
Brandon Harkins
Willie Mack III
Blayne Barber
Mickey DeMorat
Chip McDaniel
Taylor Dickson
J.T. Griffin
Jimmy Gunn
Carson Young
Sangmoon Bae
Zach Cabra
Greyson Sigg
Matt Ryan
Brian Richey
John VanDerLaan
Jared Wolfe
James Driscoll
Chase Wright
Garett Reband
Callum Tarren
Alex Prugh
Robby Ormand
Osten Waite
Cyril Bouniol
Chase Johnson
