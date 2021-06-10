Korn Ferry Tour Rex Hospital Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Thornblade Club
|Greer, S.C.
|Purse: $700,000
|Thornblade Club Course
|Yardage: 7,062; Par: 71
|The Cliffs Valley Course
|Yardage: 7,029; Par: 72
|First Round
Michael Miller 31-31_62TC
Justin Lower 32-32_64CV
Vince India 31-32_63TC
Lee Hodges 30-34_64CV
Stephan Jaeger 32-33_65CV
Jimmy Stanger 32-33_65CV
Davis Riley 33-32_65CV
Alex Chiarella 35-30_65CV
Stuart Macdonald 31-34_65CV
Mito Pereira 32-33_65CV
Charlie Saxon 33-31_64TC
Brian Campbell 31-34_65CV
Jamie Lovemark 33-32_65CV
Shad Tuten 33-32_65CV
Nicolas Echavarria 33-32_65TC
Seth Reeves 32-33_65TC
Paul Haley II 33-33_66CV
Steve LeBrun 31-34_65TC
Cameron Young 34-31_65TC
Chad Ramey 33-33_66CV
Jonathan Hodge 33-32_65TC
Jake Knapp 33-32_65TC
OJ Farrell 33-33_66CV
Jamie Arnold 33-33_66TC
Dawie van der Walt 32-34_66TC
Tyrone Van Aswegen 34-32_66TC
Sangmoon Bae 34-32_66TC
Evan Harmeling 32-34_66TC
Yechun Yuan 33-33_66TC
Kevin Yu 32-34_66TC
Stephen Franken 32-35_67CV
Austin Eckroat 30-36_66TC
Chandler Phillips 34-33_67CV
Brandon Wu 32-35_67CV
Andres Gonzales 31-36_67CV
Ross Miller 34-33_67CV
Braden Thornberry 34-33_67CV
Eric Cole 30-37_67CV
Curtis Luck 31-37_68CV
Taylor Montgomery 34-34_68CV
Brett Coletta 33-35_68CV
Ben Silverman 36-32_68CV
Willie Mack III 32-35_67TC
Carson Young 36-32_68CV
Jason Millard 36-32_68CV
Joshua Creel 35-32_67TC
Joey Garber 34-34_68CV
Andy Pope 33-34_67TC
Brett Drewitt 32-36_68CV
Zecheng Dou 33-35_68CV
Rico Hoey 33-35_68CV
KK Limbhasut 35-32_67TC
Augusto Núñez 32-35_67TC
David Skinns 34-34_68CV
Ollie Schniederjans 33-35_68TC
Jonathan Randolph 35-34_69CV
Blayne Barber 35-33_68TC
Ben Kohles 35-34_69CV
Curtis Thompson 32-36_68TC
Greg Yates 36-33_69CV
Jack Maguire 34-35_69CV
Hayden Buckley 34-34_68TC
Mickey DeMorat 35-33_68TC
Matt Ryan 34-34_68TC
J.T. Griffin 34-35_69CV
Chip McDaniel 32-36_68TC
Zach Cabra 33-35_68TC
Andrew Novak 34-34_68TC
Tommy Gainey 33-35_68TC
Wade Binfield 34-35_69CV
Brady Schnell 32-36_68TC
Max McGreevy 34-34_68TC
David Kocher 34-34_68TC
Spencer Levin 35-34_69CV
Taylor Moore 33-36_69CV
Marcelo Rozo 36-32_68TC
Julián Etulain 31-37_68TC
Harry Hall 34-35_69CV
Lorens Chan 33-35_68TC
Matt Atkins 36-33_69CV
Steve Lewton 33-36_69CV
Chase Koepka 34-35_69CV
Tom Whitney 34-35_69CV
Alex Kang 35-34_69TC
Whee Kim 33-36_69TC
Billy Kennerly 35-35_70CV
Nicholas Thompson 35-35_70CV
Trey Mullinax 36-33_69TC
Nick Hardy 34-35_69TC
Chase Wright 34-35_69TC
Erik Barnes 36-34_70CV
Martin Piller 34-36_70CV
Dylan Wu 34-35_69TC
Dawson Armstrong 35-35_70CV
Cyril Bouniol 35-34_69TC
Brian Richey 35-34_69TC
Osten Waite 34-35_69TC
Daniel Summerhays 33-37_70CV
Steven Alker 35-35_70CV
Will Wilcox 31-38_69TC
Brandon Crick 33-36_69TC
Scott Langley 35-35_70CV
Kyle Reifers 38-32_70CV
Eric Axley 34-35_69TC
John Chin 37-33_70CV
Mark Baldwin 34-35_69TC
Zach Wright 36-34_70CV
John Somers 32-37_69TC
Andre Metzger 34-35_69TC
Trevor Cone 35-35_70CV
Conrad Shindler 37-33_70CV
Kent Bulle 35-34_69TC
Kyle Westmoreland 34-35_69TC
Albin Choi 33-36_69TC
James Nicholas 35-35_70CV
Anders Albertson 36-35_71CV
Drew Weaver 38-33_71CV
Alex Prugh 34-36_70TC
Will Cannon 35-36_71CV
John VanDerLaan 38-33_71CV
Taylor Dickson 33-38_71CV
Rick Lamb 35-35_70TC
Kyle Jones 34-37_71CV
John Oda 33-37_70TC
Luke Guthrie 36-35_71CV
Grant Hirschman 31-39_70TC
Shane Smith 34-36_70TC
Mark Blakefield 36-35_71CV
Sean Kelly 35-36_71CV
Kevin Roy 33-37_70TC
Dan McCarthy 37-34_71TC
T.J. Vogel 35-37_72CV
Brandon Harkins 36-35_71TC
Greyson Sigg 33-38_71TC
Kevin Lucas 36-36_72CV
Robby Ormand 34-37_71TC
Michael Arnaud 36-36_72CV
Theo Humphrey 37-35_72CV
Jimmy Gunn 37-35_72CV
Tag Ridings 33-38_71TC
Roberto Díaz 36-35_71TC
Brad Brunner 34-37_71TC
Max Rottluff 36-36_72CV
Bobby Bai 33-38_71TC
James Driscoll 35-37_72TC
Jared Wolfe 35-37_72TC
Callum Tarren 38-35_73CV
Rodrigo Lee 38-35_73CV
Matthew Picanso 38-36_74CV
Garett Reband 34-39_73TC
Ryan Ruffels 35-39_74CV
Derek Lamely 35-38_73TC
Ryan McCormick 35-38_73TC
Billy Tom Sargent 38-37_75CV
Austin Smotherman 36-38_74TC
Chandler Blanchet 34-40_74TC
Chase Johnson 33-42_75TC
Patrick Fishburn 36-39_75TC
Harrison Endycott 36-39_75TC
