Korn Ferry Tour Rex Hospital Open Scores

By The Associated Press
June 10, 2021 9:07 pm
3 min read
      
Thursday
At Thornblade Club
Greer, S.C.
Purse: $700,000
Thornblade Club Course
Yardage: 7,062; Par: 71
The Cliffs Valley Course
Yardage: 7,029; Par: 72
First Round

Michael Miller 31-31_62TC

Justin Lower 32-32_64CV

Vince India 31-32_63TC

Lee Hodges 30-34_64CV

Stephan Jaeger 32-33_65CV

Jimmy Stanger 32-33_65CV

Davis Riley 33-32_65CV

Alex Chiarella 35-30_65CV

Stuart Macdonald 31-34_65CV

Mito Pereira 32-33_65CV

Charlie Saxon 33-31_64TC

Brian Campbell 31-34_65CV

Jamie Lovemark 33-32_65CV

Shad Tuten 33-32_65CV

Nicolas Echavarria 33-32_65TC

Seth Reeves 32-33_65TC

Paul Haley II 33-33_66CV

Steve LeBrun 31-34_65TC

Cameron Young 34-31_65TC

Chad Ramey 33-33_66CV

Jonathan Hodge 33-32_65TC

Jake Knapp 33-32_65TC

OJ Farrell 33-33_66CV

Jamie Arnold 33-33_66TC

Dawie van der Walt 32-34_66TC

Tyrone Van Aswegen 34-32_66TC

Sangmoon Bae 34-32_66TC

Evan Harmeling 32-34_66TC

Yechun Yuan 33-33_66TC

Kevin Yu 32-34_66TC

Stephen Franken 32-35_67CV

Austin Eckroat 30-36_66TC

Chandler Phillips 34-33_67CV

Brandon Wu 32-35_67CV

Andres Gonzales 31-36_67CV

Ross Miller 34-33_67CV

Braden Thornberry 34-33_67CV

Eric Cole 30-37_67CV

Curtis Luck 31-37_68CV

Taylor Montgomery 34-34_68CV

Brett Coletta 33-35_68CV

Ben Silverman 36-32_68CV

Willie Mack III 32-35_67TC

Carson Young 36-32_68CV

Jason Millard 36-32_68CV

Joshua Creel 35-32_67TC

Joey Garber 34-34_68CV

Andy Pope 33-34_67TC

Brett Drewitt 32-36_68CV

Zecheng Dou 33-35_68CV

Rico Hoey 33-35_68CV

KK Limbhasut 35-32_67TC

Augusto Núñez 32-35_67TC

David Skinns 34-34_68CV

Ollie Schniederjans 33-35_68TC

Jonathan Randolph 35-34_69CV

Blayne Barber 35-33_68TC

Ben Kohles 35-34_69CV

Curtis Thompson 32-36_68TC

Greg Yates 36-33_69CV

Jack Maguire 34-35_69CV

Hayden Buckley 34-34_68TC

Mickey DeMorat 35-33_68TC

Matt Ryan 34-34_68TC

J.T. Griffin 34-35_69CV

Chip McDaniel 32-36_68TC

Zach Cabra 33-35_68TC

Andrew Novak 34-34_68TC

Tommy Gainey 33-35_68TC

Wade Binfield 34-35_69CV

Brady Schnell 32-36_68TC

Max McGreevy 34-34_68TC

David Kocher 34-34_68TC

Spencer Levin 35-34_69CV

Taylor Moore 33-36_69CV

Marcelo Rozo 36-32_68TC

Julián Etulain 31-37_68TC

Harry Hall 34-35_69CV

Lorens Chan 33-35_68TC

Matt Atkins 36-33_69CV

Steve Lewton 33-36_69CV

Chase Koepka 34-35_69CV

Tom Whitney 34-35_69CV

Alex Kang 35-34_69TC

Whee Kim 33-36_69TC

Billy Kennerly 35-35_70CV

Nicholas Thompson 35-35_70CV

Trey Mullinax 36-33_69TC

Nick Hardy 34-35_69TC

Chase Wright 34-35_69TC

Erik Barnes 36-34_70CV

Martin Piller 34-36_70CV

Dylan Wu 34-35_69TC

Dawson Armstrong 35-35_70CV

Cyril Bouniol 35-34_69TC

Brian Richey 35-34_69TC

Osten Waite 34-35_69TC

Daniel Summerhays 33-37_70CV

Steven Alker 35-35_70CV

Will Wilcox 31-38_69TC

Brandon Crick 33-36_69TC

Scott Langley 35-35_70CV

Kyle Reifers 38-32_70CV

Eric Axley 34-35_69TC

John Chin 37-33_70CV

Mark Baldwin 34-35_69TC

Zach Wright 36-34_70CV

John Somers 32-37_69TC

Andre Metzger 34-35_69TC

Trevor Cone 35-35_70CV

Conrad Shindler 37-33_70CV

Kent Bulle 35-34_69TC

Kyle Westmoreland 34-35_69TC

Albin Choi 33-36_69TC

James Nicholas 35-35_70CV

Anders Albertson 36-35_71CV

Drew Weaver 38-33_71CV

Alex Prugh 34-36_70TC

Will Cannon 35-36_71CV

John VanDerLaan 38-33_71CV

Taylor Dickson 33-38_71CV

Rick Lamb 35-35_70TC

Kyle Jones 34-37_71CV

John Oda 33-37_70TC

Luke Guthrie 36-35_71CV

Grant Hirschman 31-39_70TC

Shane Smith 34-36_70TC

Mark Blakefield 36-35_71CV

Sean Kelly 35-36_71CV

Kevin Roy 33-37_70TC

Dan McCarthy 37-34_71TC

T.J. Vogel 35-37_72CV

Brandon Harkins 36-35_71TC

Greyson Sigg 33-38_71TC

Kevin Lucas 36-36_72CV

Robby Ormand 34-37_71TC

Michael Arnaud 36-36_72CV

Theo Humphrey 37-35_72CV

Jimmy Gunn 37-35_72CV

Tag Ridings 33-38_71TC

Roberto Díaz 36-35_71TC

Brad Brunner 34-37_71TC

Max Rottluff 36-36_72CV

Bobby Bai 33-38_71TC

James Driscoll 35-37_72TC

Jared Wolfe 35-37_72TC

Callum Tarren 38-35_73CV

Rodrigo Lee 38-35_73CV

Matthew Picanso 38-36_74CV

Garett Reband 34-39_73TC

Ryan Ruffels 35-39_74CV

Derek Lamely 35-38_73TC

Ryan McCormick 35-38_73TC

Billy Tom Sargent 38-37_75CV

Austin Smotherman 36-38_74TC

Chandler Blanchet 34-40_74TC

Chase Johnson 33-42_75TC

Patrick Fishburn 36-39_75TC

Harrison Endycott 36-39_75TC

