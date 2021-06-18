Korn Ferry Tour Wichita Open Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At Crestview Country Club
|North Course
|Wichita, Kan.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 6,910; Par: 70
|Second Round
Harry Hall 64-63_127 -13
Erik Barnes 64-65_129 -11
Austin Eckroat 64-66_130 -10
Kevin Yu 64-66_130 -10
Curtis Thompson 64-67_131 -9
Michael Gellerman 64-67_131 -9
Ollie Schniederjans 67-64_131 -9
Vince India 65-66_131 -9
Mark Blakefield 65-66_131 -9
Garett Reband 64-67_131 -9
Brent Grant 67-64_131 -9
Seth Reeves 65-66_131 -9
Taylor Moore 63-68_131 -9
Nicolas Echavarria 70-61_131 -9
James Nicholas 67-64_131 -9
Patrick Fishburn 71-61_132 -8
Kevin Roy 64-68_132 -8
Michael Arnaud 66-66_132 -8
Callum Tarren 65-67_132 -8
Julián Etulain 70-63_133 -7
Chad Ramey 66-67_133 -7
Dan McCarthy 66-67_133 -7
Matt Atkins 67-66_133 -7
Patrick Flavin 66-67_133 -7
Conrad Shindler 64-69_133 -7
Marcelo Rozo 67-67_134 -6
Tyson Alexander 68-66_134 -6
Roberto Díaz 71-63_134 -6
Peter Uihlein 67-67_134 -6
Brett Drewitt 69-65_134 -6
Max Rottluff 67-67_134 -6
Kevin Dougherty 67-67_134 -6
Greg Yates 68-66_134 -6
Brandon Crick 68-66_134 -6
Joshua Creel 66-69_135 -5
Braden Thornberry 66-69_135 -5
Steve Lewton 70-65_135 -5
Mickey DeMorat 68-67_135 -5
Rhein Gibson 68-67_135 -5
Austin Smotherman 70-65_135 -5
Carl Yuan 67-68_135 -5
Sean O’Hair 68-67_135 -5
Dawie van der Walt 68-67_135 -5
KK Limbhasut 67-68_135 -5
Billy Kennerly 69-67_136 -4
Alex Prugh 69-67_136 -4
Scott Gutschewski 71-65_136 -4
Jared Wolfe 66-70_136 -4
Jake Knapp 70-66_136 -4
Max Greyserman 67-69_136 -4
Paul Haley II 68-68_136 -4
Trey Mullinax 67-69_136 -4
Stephen Franken 69-67_136 -4
John VanDerLaan 71-65_136 -4
Gregor Main 68-68_136 -4
Quade Cummins 68-68_136 -4
George Cunningham 67-70_137 -3
Brett Stegmaier 71-66_137 -3
Nick Hardy 68-69_137 -3
Stuart Macdonald 72-65_137 -3
David Kocher 67-70_137 -3
Tommy Gainey 67-70_137 -3
Tag Ridings 68-69_137 -3
Brian Campbell 68-69_137 -3
T.J. Vogel 67-70_137 -3
Xinjun Zhang 71-66_137 -3
Grant Hirschman 68-69_137 -3
Ryan McCormick 69-68_137 -3
Zach Cabra 69-68_137 -3
Bobby Bai 70-67_137 -3
Augusto Núñez 68-69_137 -3
Michael Miller 71-66_137 -3
Chandler Phillips 70-67_137 -3
Kevin Lucas 63-74_137 -3
The following players failed to make the cut.
John Chin 65-73_138 -2
Spencer Levin 69-69_138 -2
Steven Alker 67-71_138 -2
Theo Humphrey 68-70_138 -2
Blayne Barber 71-67_138 -2
Chip McDaniel 70-68_138 -2
Chase Johnson 68-70_138 -2
Brad Brunner 71-67_138 -2
John Somers 69-69_138 -2
Taylor Dickson 71-67_138 -2
Alex Kang 70-68_138 -2
Luke Schniederjans 71-67_138 -2
Andy Spencer 72-66_138 -2
Alex Chiarella 66-72_138 -2
Zach Wright 69-69_138 -2
Brad Hopfinger 68-70_138 -2
Danny Guise 69-69_138 -2
Ben Kohles 69-70_139 -1
Nicholas Thompson 72-67_139 -1
Andres Gonzales 71-68_139 -1
Brandon Harkins 72-67_139 -1
Whee Kim 69-70_139 -1
Cyril Bouniol 70-69_139 -1
Jonathan Hodge 68-71_139 -1
Kyle Reifers 70-69_139 -1
Erik Compton 70-69_139 -1
Charlie Saxon 71-68_139 -1
Trevor Cone 66-73_139 -1
Tom Whitney 70-69_139 -1
Brian Richey 71-68_139 -1
Chase Wright 69-71_140 E
Dawson Armstrong 67-73_140 E
Harrison Endycott 69-71_140 E
Justin Hueber 67-73_140 E
Jamie Arnold 67-73_140 E
Jamie Lovemark 68-72_140 E
Tyrone Van Aswegen 73-67_140 E
Wade Binfield 72-68_140 E
Derek Ernst 67-73_140 E
Will Cannon 71-69_140 E
Zecheng Dou 70-71_141 +1
Shad Tuten 72-69_141 +1
David Skinns 72-69_141 +1
Chandler Blanchet 73-68_141 +1
Scott Langley 70-71_141 +1
Brady Schnell 69-72_141 +1
Justin Lower 71-70_141 +1
Max McGreevy 70-71_141 +1
Adam Svensson 68-73_141 +1
Rico Hoey 71-70_141 +1
Andre Metzger 70-71_141 +1
Matt Oshrine 70-71_141 +1
Kyle Jones 73-69_142 +2
Jonathan Randolph 72-70_142 +2
Nelson Ledesma 71-72_143 +3
Martin Piller 71-72_143 +3
Charlie Wi 76-67_143 +3
Mason Overstreet 67-76_143 +3
Charlie Hillier 72-71_143 +3
Derek Chang 71-72_143 +3
Will Grimmer 73-70_143 +3
Matt Ryan 72-72_144 +4
Sean Kelly 72-72_144 +4
Ryan Brehm 70-74_144 +4
Will Wilcox 69-75_144 +4
John Oda 73-72_145 +5
Steve LeBrun 75-70_145 +5
Drew Weaver 72-73_145 +5
Nick Voke 72-73_145 +5
Jack Maguire 74-71_145 +5
Ethan Marcus 74-72_146 +6
Anders Albertson 75-71_146 +6
Mikel Martinson 74-72_146 +6
Joey Garber 72-75_147 +7
Daniel Miernicki 71-76_147 +7
Lorens Chan 74-73_147 +7
Christopher Petefish 77-70_147 +7
Robby Ormand 70-78_148 +8
Mark Baldwin 76-73_149 +9
Brett Coletta 77-74_151 +11
Luke Guthrie 74-77_151 +11
