Korn Ferry Tour Wichita Open Par Scores

|Thursday
|At Crestview Country Club
|North Course
|Wichita, Kan.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 6,910; Par: 70
|First Round
Taylor Moore 31-32_63 -7
Kevin Lucas 33-30_63 -7
Conrad Shindler 31-33_64 -6
Kevin Yu 32-32_64 -6
Michael Gellerman 31-33_64 -6
Curtis Thompson 32-32_64 -6
Erik Barnes 32-32_64 -6
Garett Reband 32-32_64 -6
Kevin Roy 33-31_64 -6
Harry Hall 33-31_64 -6
Austin Eckroat 29-35_64 -6
Seth Reeves 32-33_65 -5
Callum Tarren 34-31_65 -5
John Chin 33-32_65 -5
Vince India 33-32_65 -5
Mark Blakefield 33-32_65 -5
Chad Ramey 34-32_66 -4
Dan McCarthy 31-35_66 -4
Trevor Cone 35-31_66 -4
Michael Arnaud 31-35_66 -4
Alex Chiarella 31-35_66 -4
Patrick Flavin 34-32_66 -4
Joshua Creel 34-32_66 -4
Jared Wolfe 32-34_66 -4
Braden Thornberry 32-34_66 -4
David Kocher 33-34_67 -3
Kevin Dougherty 35-32_67 -3
Tommy Gainey 32-35_67 -3
Jamie Arnold 32-35_67 -3
T.J. Vogel 37-30_67 -3
Trey Mullinax 33-34_67 -3
Carl Yuan 34-33_67 -3
Derek Ernst 33-34_67 -3
KK Limbhasut 35-32_67 -3
Matt Atkins 34-33_67 -3
James Nicholas 34-33_67 -3
Marcelo Rozo 34-33_67 -3
George Cunningham 35-32_67 -3
Peter Uihlein 33-34_67 -3
Steven Alker 34-33_67 -3
Ollie Schniederjans 32-35_67 -3
Dawson Armstrong 36-31_67 -3
Brent Grant 31-36_67 -3
Max Greyserman 32-35_67 -3
Max Rottluff 33-34_67 -3
Justin Hueber 34-33_67 -3
Mason Overstreet 34-33_67 -3
Paul Haley II 37-31_68 -2
Tag Ridings 34-34_68 -2
Rhein Gibson 34-34_68 -2
Brian Campbell 32-36_68 -2
Jamie Lovemark 34-34_68 -2
Greg Yates 34-34_68 -2
Brandon Crick 35-33_68 -2
Sean O’Hair 35-33_68 -2
Adam Svensson 32-36_68 -2
Dawie van der Walt 33-35_68 -2
Grant Hirschman 33-35_68 -2
Shane Smith 34-34_68 -2
Augusto Núñez 35-33_68 -2
Brad Hopfinger 34-34_68 -2
Gregor Main 35-33_68 -2
Quade Cummins 37-31_68 -2
Tyson Alexander 35-33_68 -2
Theo Humphrey 35-33_68 -2
Nick Hardy 33-35_68 -2
Chase Johnson 34-34_68 -2
Jonathan Hodge 34-34_68 -2
Mickey DeMorat 35-33_68 -2
Will Wilcox 34-35_69 -1
Brady Schnell 31-38_69 -1
Zach Cabra 34-35_69 -1
Ryan McCormick 35-34_69 -1
Stephen Franken 33-36_69 -1
Zach Wright 34-35_69 -1
Danny Guise 36-33_69 -1
Billy Kennerly 35-34_69 -1
Ben Kohles 32-37_69 -1
Alex Prugh 34-35_69 -1
Chase Wright 33-36_69 -1
Spencer Levin 36-33_69 -1
Brett Drewitt 35-34_69 -1
Whee Kim 35-34_69 -1
Harrison Endycott 37-32_69 -1
John Somers 36-33_69 -1
Scott Langley 36-34_70 E
Kyle Reifers 34-36_70 E
Ryan Brehm 34-36_70 E
Max McGreevy 36-34_70 E
Erik Compton 37-33_70 E
Austin Smotherman 34-36_70 E
Nicolas Echavarria 34-36_70 E
Tom Whitney 37-33_70 E
Bobby Bai 34-36_70 E
Chandler Phillips 35-35_70 E
Andre Metzger 35-35_70 E
Matt Oshrine 35-35_70 E
Zecheng Dou 34-36_70 E
Julián Etulain 37-33_70 E
Chip McDaniel 33-37_70 E
Jake Knapp 34-36_70 E
Cyril Bouniol 37-33_70 E
Steve Lewton 34-36_70 E
Robby Ormand 32-38_70 E
Alex Kang 37-33_70 E
Justin Lower 36-35_71 +1
Charlie Saxon 35-36_71 +1
Xinjun Zhang 34-37_71 +1
Daniel Miernicki 35-36_71 +1
Rico Hoey 38-33_71 +1
Will Cannon 35-36_71 +1
Michael Miller 35-36_71 +1
Brian Richey 35-36_71 +1
John VanDerLaan 36-35_71 +1
Nelson Ledesma 34-37_71 +1
Roberto Díaz 35-36_71 +1
Andres Gonzales 36-35_71 +1
Martin Piller 35-36_71 +1
Scott Gutschewski 34-37_71 +1
Brett Stegmaier 36-35_71 +1
Blayne Barber 35-36_71 +1
Patrick Fishburn 36-35_71 +1
Brad Brunner 36-35_71 +1
Taylor Dickson 37-34_71 +1
Derek Chang 34-37_71 +1
Luke Schniederjans 37-34_71 +1
Sean Kelly 36-36_72 +2
Jonathan Randolph 35-37_72 +2
Wade Binfield 37-35_72 +2
Joey Garber 34-38_72 +2
Nicholas Thompson 37-35_72 +2
Brandon Harkins 36-36_72 +2
Drew Weaver 36-36_72 +2
Nick Voke 37-35_72 +2
Shad Tuten 36-36_72 +2
David Skinns 38-34_72 +2
Stuart Macdonald 36-36_72 +2
Matt Ryan 37-35_72 +2
Andy Spencer 36-36_72 +2
Charlie Hillier 37-35_72 +2
Tyrone Van Aswegen 36-37_73 +3
Will Grimmer 37-36_73 +3
John Oda 38-35_73 +3
Kyle Jones 38-35_73 +3
Chandler Blanchet 35-38_73 +3
Luke Guthrie 36-38_74 +4
Mikel Martinson 42-32_74 +4
Lorens Chan 39-35_74 +4
Jack Maguire 38-36_74 +4
Ethan Marcus 37-37_74 +4
Anders Albertson 37-38_75 +5
Steve LeBrun 37-38_75 +5
Charlie Wi 41-35_76 +6
Mark Baldwin 37-39_76 +6
Christopher Petefish 39-38_77 +7
Brett Coletta 42-35_77 +7
